What it means to have a child with Down Syndrome

Annet Naluyima realised that her son was not like other children days after she had given birth. His neck was very weak. His tongue was always out of the mouth.

Because she had witnessed one of her aunts with a child who had the same condition, she did not bother to go to hospital. “My aunt had visited many hospitals but there was not much help for her child. Doctors told her the child’s condition was incurable,” she recollects.

In order to support her son’s weak neck, she used to loosely put a cloth around it and this, according to her, helped a great deal especially during breast feeding.

Naluyima says her son was slow at hitting all the milestones compared to other children his age. She used all the herbs that people recommended to help her son walk in vain.

“He was late at everything. He delayed to sit, grow teeth and crawl compared to other children. It took him five years to walk. All this time he was crawling,” says Naluyima.

Coping

“I used to massage his legs and tried to keep his joints flexible. It required a lot of patience and at five years, it was such a joy to see my son walking. While he understood most of the instructions, speech was a challenge. He is 11 years and he still struggles to pronounce some words,” she adds.

Down Syndrome is a genetic chromosome disorder that causes developmental and intellectual delays according to Dr Sabrina Kitaka, a consultant paediatrician at Mulago National Referral Hospital.

She says it causes a distinct facial appearance such as slanting eyes, low set ears, intellectual disability and delays in development. “A child with Down Syndrome experiences delays in learning, speech and development but they are able to learn given time and tools,” says Kitaka.

A child with down syndrome is unique and will differ in appearance, behaviour and ability. Some are more severely affected while others may have mild effects. A child born with down syndrome will have delayed mile stones, and may not walk by one year.

“Children with Down Syndrome are unique and the characteristics of one child may differ from those of another. Slanting eyes, a small mouth that makes the tongue appear large, low set ears, a floppy neck, poor muscle tone, cardiac abnormalities, delays to sit, talk or walk are some of the notable symptoms,” Kitaka explains.

Children with this condition have shorter limbs and their muscles are not as strong according to Dr Kitaka and the caretaker is required to help the child through several exercises to enable the growth of the muscles.

What Down Syndrome really is

According to www.neurogen.in, Down Syndrome affects an individual’s ability of thinking, reasoning, socialising and understanding. For instance, in school, children with Down Syndrome may need extra help to read and write.

Their attention span is affected, they may not be able to manage their feelings when they are frustrated and they require extra assistance for their daily activities.

Research shows that about 50 percent of people suffering from Down Syndrome have cardiac abnormalities. Some suffer from hearing impairments due to fluid build-up, visual challenges and obstructive sleep apnea- a condition where breathing stops and restarts many times while sleeping.

Most of the times, the error in the chromosome occurs randomly during the formation of egg and sperm cell and no behavioural or environmental factors are known to cause down syndrome.

Signs and symptoms

Each person associated with Down Syndrome may have different intellectual and developmental problems as mild, moderate to severe. Individuals with Down Syndrome may not all but show some unique physical features such as flattened face, small head, short neck, protruding tongue, upward slanting eye lids, unusually shaped or small ear, low muscle tone, broad, short hands with a single crease in the palm, relatively short fingers and small hands and feet and excessive flexibility.

Others include tiny white spots on the coloured part (iris) of the eye, short height, intellectual disabilities such as short attention, poor judgment and affected short term or long term memory.

Diagnosis

Down Syndrome can be diagnosed during pregnancy through a blood test and an ultrasound test. Second, the diagnostic test includes amniocentesis and chorionic villus sampling.

A blood test is the safest test performed in the first and second trimester to help to assess the risk of foetus having any chromosomal abnormality. Medical ultrasonography can also be used to detect any abnormality.

Down syndrome may also be diagnosed at birth or during early infancy, based on physical characteristics such as low muscle tone, small head, ears and mouth, upward slanting eyes and irregular spacing between the toes.

Dealing with the condition

There is no cure for Down Syndrome. However, a child with this condition can be supported to develop their abilities. Early intervention and enrollment in school are critical to help a child with Down Syndrome to cope.

According to www.neurogen.in, there are medical therapies which can help a person with the syndrome to cope with physical and cognitive challenges such as monitoring growth, development, medical concerns and provide vaccinations, hiring speech therapists to help them communicate and physiotherapists to strengthen their muscles and improve motor skills.

Occupational therapists are also needed to refine their motor skills and make daily tasks easier. Behavioral therapists help manage emotional challenges that can come with the illness.

With advancement in medical technology, stem cell therapy has also been found to have the ability to address the core neuro defects in down syndrome. Repaired neurons can enhance processing of neuronal information and contribute to the functional improvement of the patient.

Caution

Experts recommend that if a woman already has a child with Down Syndrome, they should consult a genetic counsellor or a paediatrician before conceiving again.

Women can reduce the risk of Down Syndrome by giving birth before age 35.The older the mother, the higher the risk of having a baby with Down syndrome.

Living with the disability

According to Dr Kitaka, children with Down Syndrome prefer doing daily routines in a structured pattern. “They follow simple commands, as understanding complex commands is difficult for them to grasp,” she says.

Kitaka explains that children with Down Syndrome have many abilities but it is important to prepare them for social interaction to boost their confidence and help them prevent an emotional breakdown.

“With the help of specialised educational programmes and support, many children with this condition learn and grow successfully,” she adds.

What do schools offer?

Damalie Ampumuza, a community rehabilitation officer at Angels’ Centre, a special needs’ school for children with intellectual disabilities, says they identify skills of their interest, depending on their abilities.

“Skills such as baking, tailoring, knitting, weaving, catering and others enable them earn a living. When they have mastered the skills, we connect them to organisations and companies that hire their services,” she says.