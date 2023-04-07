What lessons does Easter season teach us about relationships?

I welcome you all from the Lenten season. Yesterday, Jesus died on the Cross, and tomorrow he resurrects from the grave. Not literally, but figuratively, looking back 2000 years ago. These are the most defining three days of human history because the Son of God and our sin would go on Calvary crucified as one.

Within these events, lay complex relationships; some affirming, others denying, the majority being the latter. Your crew, the friends you call “tights” are not tested, until your life is on the “Cross” and you will come to appreciate Solomon’s wisdom in these words, “Many will say they are loyal friends, but who can find one who is truly reliable? (Proverbs 20:6).

Tomorrow is Easter Sunday and as you go about your celebrations, please ponder on the following relationship lessons we can draw from there.

Easter restores broken relationships

“That day Herod and Pilate became friends; before this time they had been enemies.” (Mathew 23:12). The reason for their enmity is not known, but the reason for their reconciliation is suspected. The civility and respect which Pilate showed to Herod in this case by respecting his jurisdiction and authority, account for the gesture.

How often do sworn enemies become friends over a prisoner? Well, not so often. How about you and your mother or father or spouse be reconciled? Is it too much to ask to make amends and restore that broken relationship over this Easter?

Betrayal has no place in relationships

“Then one of the 12, who was called Judas Iscariot, went to the chief priests and said, “What will you give me if I deliver him to you?” And they paid him 30 pieces of silver. And from that moment he sought an opportunity to betray him.” (Mathew 26:14-15). Judas betrayed Jesus for 30 pieces of silver. In Exodus 21:32, the same amount was the cost of a slave who was killed.

This was a very small amount of money. According to some internet sources, 30 pieces of silver could be worth approximately Shs10 million. Imagine someone willing to trade you for a 50 by 50 plot of land in probably water-logged Bwaise. Ever had friends like that or been such a friend to others? Easter should help us reflect on our commitment to relationships. Betrayal of trust is bad for relationships.

Denial is not final

“This man also was with him.” But Peter denied it, saying, “Woman, I do not know him.” And a little later someone else saw him and said, “You also are one of them.” But Peter said, “Man, I am not.” After an hour still, another insisted, saying, “Certainly this man also was with him, for he too is a Galilean.” But Peter said, “Man, I do not know what you are talking about.” And immediately, while he was still speaking, the rooster crowed. And the Lord turned and looked at Peter. And Peter remembered the saying of the Lord, how he had said to him, “Before the rooster crows today, you will deny me three times.” And he went out and wept bitterly.” (Mathew 26: 69-75) Judas Iscariot may have been in the outer circle of Jesus, but imagine someone from the inner circle denying you, not once, not twice, but thrice?

We cannot say that Peter was undergoing the first stage of grief, protecting himself while adapting to the sudden reality of the traumatic arrest of Jesus. He was fully aware of his cowardly actions. If he had denied ever preaching with Jesus, maybe that would be understandable, but to say he had never known him, must have hurt Jesus. And unlike Judas who hang himself because of the overwhelming guilt in his conscience, Peter knew his Lord better. The Lord restored him in faith. The moral here? No matter the degree of denial, if you seek repentance from God and those you have denied, He can restore you to a relationship with Him and others.

Truth should be upheld

“Pilate said to them, “What then shall I do with Jesus who is called Christ?” “Let Him be crucified,” They all said to him. Then the governor said, “Why, what evil has He done?” They cried out all the more, saying, “Let Him be crucified!” When Pilate saw that he could not prevail at all, but rather that a tumult was rising, he took water and washed his hands before the multitude, saying, “I am innocent of the blood of this just Person. You see to it.” His blood be on us and on our children.”… Then Barabbas delivered Jesus to be crucified.” (Mathew 27:22-26). The writers of the gospel were not interested in characterising Pilate, but from reading the four gospel accounts, we can surmise his moral character; he was weak.

Wanting to keep his political relationships intact and the religious bigheads of his day appeased, he chose the way of expedience rather than siding with the truth and releasing an innocent man. History judges him harshly for this cowardly act. Leadership requires steel character, no matter the relationships involved, they must never take precedence over the truth.

Love forgives

“Then Jesus said, “Father, forgive them; for they do not know what they are doing.” (Luke 23:34). This is the greatest lesson of all and it was learned not in the birth, but in the death of Jesus. Love is sacrifice. Love is surrender. Love offers itself to others. If Jesus were one of us, he would probably have prayed for the immediate death of all his betrayers, deniers, tormentors and killers.

But his prayer is love in action, all the way. This point is made even clearer if you are married. No matter the offense against you by your loved one, you can still choose to forgive them and cement that relationship. This Easter can be the beginning of a fresher marriage relationship for you.

Easter restores faith

“Unless I see in His hands the imprint of the nails, and put my finger into the place of the nails, and put my hand into His side, I will not believe,” said Thomas. After eight days, Jesus appeared to the disciples and said, “Peace be with you. Reach here with your finger, and see My hands.” Blessed are they who did not see, and yet believed.” (John 20:24-29).