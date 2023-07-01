What memories are you creating for your child?

Many miles away from home, the phone rang. Not too excited to be woken up from my sleep I ignored the call. The caller was persistent. I could quickly figure him out. I ignored the call but after about two hours, I returned the call.

“Mummy, I am starving. I have not eaten anything in days since I got back from school.” “What do you mean you have not eaten anything?” “Well, I cannot cook anything and no one has cooked.” I asked why he had not cooked for himself.

“Because the last time I tried to cook in this house I got into trouble and was rebuked for burning the food I made.”

“At least you can make yourself some omelette!” Many weeks later, I decided to take my boy-child through deliberate cooking lessons, as I challenged him to prepare dinner for the household.

“First chop up all the condiments and then alert me,” I said as we began the journey. When he was done, I asked him to arrange everything he thought he may require.

His initial reaction was to grumble with no interest, but after some nudging, he reluctantly agreed and started to set up the kitchen area and cleaned up.

When he started to prepare the rice and to stir fry the ingredients, his mood changed. Suddenly there was much interest and it was not such a chore anymore. Close to an hour later, the food was ready and the kitchen was clean.

I was not sure who was happier with the job done, the cook or the resident teacher and instructor. I reminded him to serve the food and I ticked something off my bucket list. I had spent valuable time with the lad, I had taught him a thing or two, I had mingled and mixed with his world and I had created a lasting memory because this particular child has a way of storing experiences and reminding you about them in the years to come.

I am aware that it is only a matter of time when he will move on to live his own life and these precious moments are simply priceless. There is something incredible about the child who knows how to take care of himself. Children who know how to take care of others, those who understand and practice responsibility, those that demonstrate maturity and the ability to transform not only their world but the whole world too, are a force to recknon with.

When a boy knows how to cook and fend for others, it makes him open to opportunities and opens doors because it shows he has conquered not only himself but that he can conquer the world too! SELAH.