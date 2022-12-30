What modern families can learn from the birth of Jesus Christ

“After his mother Mary was betrothed to Joseph, before they came together, she was found with child of the Holy Spirit. Then Joseph her husband, being a just man, and not wanting to make her a public example, was minded to put her away secretly. But while he thought about these things, behold, an angel of the Lord appeared to him in a dream, saying, “Joseph, son of David, do not be afraid to take Mary your wife, for that which is conceived in her is of the Holy Spirit. “And she will bring forth a son, and you shall call his name, JESUS, for he will save his people from their sins.” Now all this was done that it might be fulfilled which was spoken by the Lord through the prophet, saying “Behold, a virgin shall be with child, and bear a son, and they shall call his name “Immanuel”, which is translated, “God with us.” Then Joseph, being aroused from sleep did as the angel of the Lord commanded him and took to him his wife, and did not know her till she brought forth her first-born son. And he called his name Jesus.” The above story narrates events surrounding Jesus’ birth in what we call “Christmas”. As families, we can learn some lessons from there in and here they are:

Togetherness

When Jesus was born, he was surrounded by his family. Many families today are separated by so many things; work, education, and misunderstandings, that they do not get to enjoy the beauty of togetherness. Children are born and raised in broken homes, so they grow up to become dysfunctional. This is a time for families to connect together and celebrate each other’s company.

Compromise

Jesus needed to be born in a normal functioning family even if he could have chosen to come any other way. Families today need to learn to compromise and tolerate one another for proper functioning. Some families are like battle zones; there is hate and enmity between parents and children and every form of bad thing. This is the time to reconcile with one another and choose to live in harmony.

Family is under attack

The institution of the family has always been under attack by mass murderers in form of diseases, poverty, among others. The World Bank estimates that 75-95 million people have lived in extreme poverty in 2022. In Uganda, according to some sources, more than half of pregnancies are unintended, so they end up in abortion and 85,000 women each year receive treatment for complications from unsafe abortion. God wants to protect families just as he preserved Jesus. This season too, should remind us to do everything we can to protect our families.

Fathers learn to keep their word

The time frame between Genesis 3:15, (“He shall bruise your head, and you shall bruise his heel”) when Jesus is first prophesied and Mathew 1:25 when he actually arrives on the scene in our text above, is approximately 4,000 years. God is faithful to keep His word even for that long even when it would cost His Son. Our earthly fathers can learn from God in being faithful to keep their word to their wives and children. Husbands are the glue that hold families together. Once a husband is fixed, the family is fixed. This season should remind every father to be faithful to his word no matter what it may cost him.

Humility

Jesus is the King of kings and Lord of lords and God himself yet he took on a human body, was born in a poor home, in a messy manger and became a refugee shortly after birth. God did not provide for special circumstances for His only Son to be born but rather had him born in very lowly circumstances. Scripture later tells us, “Who being in the very nature God, he did not consider equality with God something to be used to his own advantage; rather, he made himself nothing by taking the very nature of a servant.” (Philippians 2:6). Families ought to emulate the humility of Jesus this season, humble themselves and be of service to one another.

Submission to authority

Jesus was born in Bethlehem while his parents, Joseph and Mary, had gone to take part in the census decreed by the imperial command of Emperor Caesar Augustus for all individuals to return to their ancestral towns. The census was necessary for the emperor to keep count of his population for taxation purposes. We see here that Jesus’ parents obeyed a royal command. In Romans 13:1, we are taught to “be subject to the governing authorities.” Families learn to obey authorities; children can learn to obey their parents as Ephesians 6:1 says but at the same time parents need to wield their authority with love.

Families have purpose

Jesus had four younger brothers and two sisters born to Joseph and Mary. We do not know the sisters’ names but we know the brothers: James, Joseph, Jude, and Simon. James was the leader of the early church at Jerusalem and Jude wrote the short book of Jude. While at first they were skeptical of his message, we see that they later believed in Him and became engaged in spreading the gospel. I want to believe that this was a family on mission. Individuals have purpose and so do families. What is your family’s vision and mission? Or do you leave these things to the company or organisation you work for? You may want to craft one for your family.

Hope and love