What they want from their spouses on Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is two days away.You have always received gifts and this is your turn to gift others. Wrist watches, belts, hankies, perfumes, shirts and boxers are common gifts that women give their loved ones. But is that what he really expected to receive from you? Are you the type that never gifts a man at all? Has he once felt disappointed but did not open up? Christine Katende spoke to a section of men who shared what they would love to receive on Valentine’s Day.

Nathan Kyaze, photographer

I do not need gifts from my wife to demonstrate her love for me. The only gift she can give me is loyalty, faithfulness, taking care of our children and having my back when the world is crumbling down on me. I really treasure the moments we spend together. One day, I returned home and found a note on the dresser. The card had only three words; I appreciate you. That meant a lot and made me feel appreciated.

Henry Masereka, ICT Consultant

A handcraft ornament is a great option if anyone thinks of gifting me. I attach a lot of value to such objects because they have a personal touch and are significant compared to other generic alternatives out there. For a strong believer like myself, I would appreciate a unique wooden photo frame such as a photo canvas. Such a thoughtful gift would keep her in my daily prayers.

Ivan Naijuka, PRO All Saints Church

I want to be a dad and so the best gift I can receive is a beautiful baby girl. My wife has a big heart and she normally gifts me a lot of things on different days, even when there is no occasion. Valentine’s Day is for spreading love and I do not expect a gift only from the woman I love, I also I expect to receive gifts from anyone as long as it is for the right intention. I wish good tidings to my love Stellah.

Godfrey Bwire- Dee Jay

I do not mind receiving trivial gifts such as stockings, a watch or underwears. For me, it is the thought that someone is thinking about me and goes ahead to pick something for me that counts. Many people enjoy being on the receiving end. Even when we have much, giving is not something people appreciate. But if you must gift me, I am too picky when it comes to clothing. I have my own tailor who makes my suits and other clothes. For shoes,laptops I still want to choose them for myself. She may not know the specifications I need in an item and may also be duped.

Jonathan ssempijja, comedian

I do not celebrate Valentine’s Day because we celebrate our love any time, not specifically on February 14. Nevertheless, if a gift is from her heart, I would appreciate it. Even if she does not gift me, it is still okay. I would appreciate it if she chose a family we can visit and share a meal and gifts with. I would love to express our love with people who are yearning to be loved and cared for.

Hahmed Kasumba, Teacher