What will they be doing during the festive season?

As the festive season approaches, it’s time to unwind, create lasting memories, and immerse ourselves in the joyous spirit of Christmas and New Year. Planning the perfect holiday requires careful consideration and thoughtful preparation to ensure a seamless and enjoyable experience. Isaac Ssejjombwe sought out some influential women for their plans during the festive holidays.

Anita Annet Among-

Speaker of Parliament of Uganda and Bukedea District Woman MP.

I believe there is no better way to celebrate Christmas than being with my family and those who have made a significant impact on my life’s journey. I will spend the festive holiday surrounded by the warmth of my family and our voters in Bukedea and Buyende, because we are one. This year, I am also fortunate enough to celebrate Christmas with additional joy—the gift of twins that God blessed me with.

In addition to spending time with family, I am also eager to connect with the wonderful people of Bukedea who placed their trust in me as their representative in Parliament.

I plan to prepare a meal myself, and serve them at my home. Bukedea holds a special place in my heart, and I am grateful for the opportunity to give back and engage with the community that has supported me throughout my journey.

To others out there, as we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, I urge you to reflect on the values of love, compassion, and peace. May we all carry the goodwill into the New Year, working together for a brighter future of our motherland Uganda.

Wishing you Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Mildred Tuhaise

News anchor and show host.

I will still be in Kampala and particularly at work especially since Christmas and New Year’s Eve fall on a Monday (weekday). I Will have my morning show as usual and work then will join the family for lunch (on special days, one of us the girls hosts the entire family) and after lunch will get back to work. So I will make full use of the weekends to spare time for the kids and Mr Handsome. Also hoping to travel one of the weekends to go check on my parents in the village and the gardens of course. The hustle is real.

Irene Kaggwa

Former Executive Director at Uganda Communications Commission

I am a traditional girl to whom Christmas is going to church, preparing a banquet like you have been starving all year and enjoying family laughter and merry making. And by family, I don’t mean household but the African family. Extended as those who speak English call it. You want to do every delicacy even what you have been eating - tooke, mpombo (goat, gnuts), peas, chicken, beef, kakyere, ka monde, lumonde, pumpkins, yams, chapatti, mixed amaranth greens, avocado... you get the gist. Part of the enjoyment of Xmas is that variety. Fortunately, dinner is never on the agenda. Leftovers sort anyone who feels in need. We have to start preparations for xmas lunch the night before, then wake up early to put on things like matooke that taste best with duration of cooking before we do church.

Vinka

Singer

It has been so many years without enjoying Christmas with my family apart from the Covid Christmas but unfortunately it is still going to be the same because the money has to be made. On Christmas day, I am going to Paidah and Nebbi for performances but before that, I am using all the free days I have before Christmas to spend them with my family.

Doreen Nasasira

Radio presenter

Well I am planning to spend my Christmas with my mom in Gayaza. I will not be traveling to the village this time round so I will go to church with my mom, cook together and later eat, chat, do some good gossip, then later we shall go for an evening drive, cut an Christmas cake too and that will be it.

I will not be going to the village because since Covid hit, we haven’t gone to the village to celebrate Xmas. We thought we would go this time round but we changed the plans and promised to go there during Easter.

I somehow hate travelling during the festive season because people are normally reckless on the road.

Brenda Nanyonjo

CEO Miss Uganda

I will be home with my family, we may check in a hotel on Christmas Eve until Boxing Day. The hotel is for the kids mostly for change of scenery so whatever place we chose to stay it has to have a lot of activities for the kids. So we the adults get to rest as the kids do their own fun stuff, supervised of course.

Tina Wamala

President of the Public Relations Association of Uganda.

I am going to have a quiet Christmas I will be honest. Most of my family members are not around at the moment. I will be spending quality time with a few loved ones and having a very nice meal after church probably go to a nice restaurant and that will be it.

Cleopatra Koheirwe

Actress, Digital Influencer, Content creator and PR