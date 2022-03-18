What you should never compromise on while dating

All relationships, even familial, are about compromise. Compromise is the ability to give up something you love for the benefit of your relationship. Two people cannot think and act the same all the time. We are all uniquely different. So to get along with others and particularly with your lover, you will need to compromise in some areas.

For instance, spending time together. What time is convenient to spend together and what time should be allowed to be independent of each other for “me” time? You can agree on schedules. Another one is personal preferences and tastes; she likes to go out once in a while; he likes to stay indoors.

You can agree when to go out together and when to stay home. You can discuss and agree on what love means to each of you in specific terms. For some, love means receiving gifts, others quality time, others acts of service rendered, others physical touch, and others words of affirmation.

But there are areas you should be careful not to concede. What are those things you cannot compromise on? What constitutes those things you seek in your partner that are non-negotiable? Those things that if they are absent you would rather stay single? You must define this yourself. David and Sarah, my friends, who are dating, visited me for a chat about relationships and shared with me their non-compromises and together we came up with the following list:

Your past

You are in the process of dating a new person. You have shut the door to your past romantic relationships. However good they were, it never worked and you chose to walk away and shut the door behind you. Please keep the door shut. Do not be like that dog that returns to its vomit or that sow when washed returns to wallow in the mud. All emotional ties to the past must be cut and severed, unless you have child support issues. You do not want the baggage of an old relationship to weigh down the new relationship.

Faith

If your faith means something to you, never compromise it. Faith goes along with values and world view. Interfaith relationships usually have challenges that you may not want to get entangled in. Relating with a person of the same faith reduces the friction that comes with disagreements. Christians are warned against dating non Christians according to 2 Corinthians 6:14; “You are not the same as those who do not believe. So, do not join yourselves to them. Good and bad do not belong together. Light and darkness cannot share together.”

Identity

Some people may dominate or manipulate you or make you feel substandard to the point that you feel lost in the woods of a relationship. A person who makes you feel worthless does not deserve your love. If they are overly critical of you, often makes condescending statements, they are not the kind of partner you want. A good partner should be able to love, affirm, and celebrate your unique nature and attributes even quirkiness rather than pulling you down.

Goals and ambitions

If you have to choose between your life’s goals-personal and professional and your relationship, you may want to think twice about that relationship. You are uniquely wired with specific purpose to accomplish here on earth. Therefore, whoever does not respect your assignment disqualifies themselves for a relationship with you.

Your sixth sense

Some call it a gut feeling. You compromise your sixth sense when you ignore or reason with it. This sense is associated with powerful intuitive awareness not explicable in normal perception. He/she might look and talk good but if the relationship does not settle right within your spirit or feel right, then it probably is not right.

Friends

There are bad friends who must be got rid of. Your partner might by way of helping you suggest you drop them. That is good. But a partner who wants to isolate you from friends and have you to themselves should not be trusted. They may have dark motives. A good relationship should be able to allow your friends into an acceptable degree.

Health

Never compromise your physical and mental health in the name of love. If it involves taking drugs and illicit substances, reckless sex that might bring you diseases, physical and emotional abuse, I suggest you are better off not starting or quitting.

Authority figures

A relationship that makes a demand of you to dissociate or disrespect your parents or leaders is not worth it. A boyfriend or girlfriend who suggests you should keep your relationship hidden from your parents or guardians or leaders, for whatever reason, smells like a rat to me. These figures provide guidance, security, and accountability to the relationship. Any well-meaning potential marriage partner should be able to accept and invite their indulgence to some extent in the affair.

Truth