When it’s got to be a child-friendly space

Since government announced a staggered way of how children will be reporting back to school early this year, it is evident children will spend more time at home than we had earlier anticipated, especially those in lower classes.

As a parent, you must have had moments where your children confessed that they are tired of staying at home. They want go back to school or go visit their friends. They are bored of the spaces at homes. For children, a home is much more than just a house with sofas, beds and a TV set.

Perhaps the idea of a children’s play area makes sense now more than ever before. And this is why parents should give some thought to how they set up a home to create an inviting child-friendly play space to support their children’s education and make home fun for them to stay.

At the mention of a child’s play area, many start imagining a whole room in a house or an entire floor filled with all manner of toys gattezetted for children to play.

While some have the luxury of a playroom, others cannot afford it. But with a little innovation, you can play around with colours, toys and the available space to enhance the physical set up of the play space.

Andrew Mbabazi, an interior designer with Ayodele Innovations Limited, says depending on the space available and who they are sharing their space with, parents can make home fun for their little treasures.

When it comes to furnishing the space, Mbabazi recommends a multi-functional furniture. “For instance, if it is a bed or a sofa, it should have storage space with storage drawers, where children can keep their toys. This helps to remove the clutter in the living room,” he says.

He cautions parents against hardware noting that these can be points of injury for children.

Choice of material

Avoid sharp edges because children will not think of their safety when playing with furniture. A floor surface with a rug or rubber carpet will also minimise children’s injuries since they jump often. This will enable you create a safe environment.

Reading space

Little ones benefit if encouraged to take some time to read or look at picture books. Creating a separate space or zone for them to do this in the home could simply involve buying a couple of cushions and

placing them in an unused nook or corner, along with a small bookshelf. Cushions and some picture rails to display books in their bedroom is simple, yet effective.

Encourage outside play

To get children outdoors, consider elements to introduce to your backyard or courtyard to make it a fun place to hang out. Swings and a bouncy castle, ladders, balls would keep your little ones busy for hours.

If space is tight and you have a blank fence why not create a giant blackboard for the children to play games on? With chalkboard paint and timber, you will knock this off in no time.

Playful colours

The colour pallet should be warm most of the time. Think of primary colours such as pink, blue, green, red and yellow. These are bright, lovely and lively. These have a great effect towards human behaviour.

