When schools keep asking for extra money

This morning I remembered an incident with my then much younger children. By then the Entebbe express highway had not been completed and living on Entebbe road was a nightmare.

As a norm, you either left home before 5am to beat the traffic or you were going to spend three to four hours in horrible back to back traffic. In the evening, you had to rush to leave the city by 4pm or else, you would face the same nightmare. On one particular afternoon, it rained and flooded on most roads. We got home after midnight.

Now imagine getting home and the child brings you a note from the teacher, telling you that there is an experiment to perform at home, which requires ingredients such as yeast, butter and raising flour.

They must perform the experiment and take a sample and report to school the next morning. If there is anything that I find extremely distressing and frustrating is frequent and abrupt school demands. If it was not the random experiments, which required special ingredients, it is the school trips, each trip with a fee for the parents to pay.

It could be a trip to the national museum, where each child is required to pay Shs40,000. Other times, it is a trip to Kasese to see the Kilembe mines and the parent is required to pay Shs500,000 in a space of days.

Whereas trips and experiments are essential for the child’s learning, oftentimes I wonder if any thought is put into the way they are planned and the demand thrown at the parent.If a parent has to go through heavy traffic and then get home and the child requires something which is not in the house, is it fair to the student and the sponsoring parents?

At the beginning of every school term, the parent is given a fee note invoice with the school fees alongside a list of other needs to pay. After paying the money in full, it is a big deal to receive random notes from the school asking for extra payments for one thing and then another.

Sometimes, it feels like schools decided that parents are a very easy go to keep getting in small amounts of money, which is not small by the way. When every child in the school brings Shs20,000, it is no longer simply Shs20,000. It is Shs20,000 multiplied by the total number of children.