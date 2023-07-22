When the baby comes, embrace the change

I have this wonderful friend of mine. Previously he was an extremely organised person and particular on almost everything he does. His house was always impeccably clean with everything in its proper place.

When he would enter a place, he would use his finger to pick the dust on the table. He loves gadgets and he had quite a good investment of them in the house. Not too many years ago, he decided to get married and with his very lovely wife, they welcomed their first child.

If there’s anything that children can do, it is to disrupt the status quo. Understatement. When the wife is pregnant, she is normally quickly introduced to the world, where her body ceases to be her own. Suddenly, certain scents and smells are unbearable, while the heat around reminds them to want to throw all the clothes off.

The body grows the way it wants with the nose enlarging, while a dark mask envelopes the neck, the face and legs. The one who was once shaped a certain way, acquires the most beautiful shape of mother.

When the baby is born, you sleeping patterns are disrupted; you hardly sleep at night and you dose for most of the day. All your programmes and schedule must shift to accommodate the baby.

As the child grows you start to wonder if it had not been better that they stayed in the womb because there you could contain them. When they start to move around the house, a whole different life starts.

If there is anything the toddler can do, it is to show you that you have never been in charge. They will pull down anything and everything. You will be humbled because at that point, they rule the world.

My wonderful friend who previously had his entire house in order, has quickly come to terms that he can actually live happily in a very disorganised environment.

He discovered that his 42 inch television set is not the most important gadget in the house because the baby wants to pull it down.

Even the most humble and adorable children can destroy things around the house. They are exploring and learning.

When mine where little, we quickly removed what was the centre table in the sitting room area in order to create room for play and adventure. In fact, one of the children has a scar on his forehead, which he got after hitting his head on the corner of a table in the neighbour’s house.