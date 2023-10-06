When the ship sinks, everyone in it drowns

Coming from work, I met the first roadblock. I was deeply disturbed because I had reasons why I wanted to be home early that evening. After a while, the traffic started to clear, but we met the next blockade of rioters. They were piling rubbish in the road and burning it. A thick cloud of dark smoke filled the air.

At the next blockade, young men welding big sticks and bars demanded that we all give them money. We were not allowed to speak except to hand over our valuables. In a distance, the riot police siren came loud. The excited rioters scattered. The angry policemen put out the fire, but the tarmac was damaged.

No sooner had the policemen moved to the next blockade than another set of rioters set ablaze another heap of rubbish quickly supplied by a mob. People were excited to be part of this destruction.

They jumped from their shops and run to the streets, before running back again.

I watched in utter shock as citizens destroyed their own infrastructure because they were angry.

Media outlets have had stories of boys in a prominent school, who went on strike because their classmates’ phones had been confiscated by the school administration. The angry boys broke windows, school furniture and destroyed newly installed CCTV cameras.

I am yet to find out what drove them into such a grave act. But my heart grieved at the folly of a dangerous trio; foolishness, ignorance and arrogance.

When a child gets frustrated and they burn down the very house in which they live, you cry not only for the loss of property, but at the entitlement that takes away common sense and common decency.

A child who pushes their peers to damage school property is foolish enough to forget the toil of their parents to take them to school. They are blinded by a deep sense of self entitlement and the belief that the world must rotate around their need for attention and self-gratification. What a sad state of affairs!

What is more alarming is that the acts of these children are a clear reflection of our own society and the breakdown of societal values. Just like some adults who instruct ignorant, confused young people to riot on the streets, while they sip coffee in the comfort of their mansion.