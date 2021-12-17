Why custom clothing is reserved for the ‘haves’

By  Gloria Haguma

What you need to know:

Local designers can tailor fancy wedding gowns, red carpet outfits, suits, or anything. But these come at hefty price. Are clients paying for imported fabric or brand names? 

The fashion industry has come a long way and the success that it enjoys today is all thanks to the creatives and different talents. The evolution has brought a particular trend; custom made clothing.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.