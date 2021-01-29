Why experiential learning is key  

Our world is dynamic and fast. It is essential that the children we are raising are equipped with vibrancy and enthusiasm to creatively and appropriately navigate through its waters

“The queue will be long,” he complained bitterly. “Must I really come along with you?” “Absolutely!” I replied to the lanky young man who is also my son. He was bargaining hard that I shouldn’t go with him to vote in the recently concluded presidential elections.

After a while, he reluctantly dressed up and we quietly walked to the polling station in our neighbourhood. Our next war was around getting him to wear his mask. He kept complaining that it disturbs his breathing.

As we approached the voting area, he saw many people gathered in different places and started complaining again. This time round, I deliberately ignored.

Following me quietly, we were directed to a table where we needed to search for our names in alphabetical order.

I encouraged him to take in all the details. When we got to our exact voting group, he was shocked at how short our queue was. We were quickly reviewed and shown how to proceed with the process.

I insisted on walking with him through the entire course while he carried my bag as the officers crosschecked my name in the system and as the biometric machine took my details.

He watched me pick the forms. I engaged him in conversation on who I was voting for. He asked questions along the way and when we were done, he got his little finger dipped alongside mine to show that I had finished my civil responsibility of choosing my leaders.

Once we were done and as we walked away from the polling station, he exclaimed at how swift, easy and simple the process had been. He asked me repeatedly, “mommy, are we done with the entire process?’ “Yes,” I replied emphatically and very pleased that he witnessed and experience the process, which was significantly different from what he had seen or watched on television.

That is the power of experiential learning. Something solid had been engraved on his mind and in his memory forever. If there is anything I learned from my mother, it was to experience life. My mother took me along with her wherever she had business to do. I attended all manner of ceremonies and events. I interacted with all kinds of people, which ultimately gave me a rich grasp of many things and widened my perception about life.

We must get out and tackle what the world throws at us. We must get down and be proactively involved.