Why some women are choosing not to have children

Twenty five years ago, Rebecca watched her sister Amanda drop out of school due to early pregnancy. After nine months of waiting, she finally gave birth, they were twins, both male. Their father had gone into hiding for fear that the girl’s family would have him arrested. He never returned.

Considering their humble background, Rebecca saw her sister jump through hoops to feed her children. That moment taught Rebecca to keep her shoulder on the wheel and finish school. Something she no doubt, achieved. However, the struggle she saw her sister wade through for the children, has affected her choice of having children.

Rebecca is now 40 years old, but still fears that she is not ready to have children.

According to her, “having children is a huge responsibility that requires a lot of commitment. At this point in life, I do not think I am ready to have children yet. I will probably have one next year.”

For 39-year-old Mariam Nagawa, her quest for a quality partner is keeping her away from procreating. “Men can not be trusted today. I do not want to have children with an irresponsible man. I am taking my time. I am hopeful I will find a good man,” she says.

She also reveals that her two attempts at settling with men came to a bad end. “ I was in this relationship and I thought that was the man for me. I was ready to settle with him but just when we were so close to meeting his parents, I found out he was a married man. I can not share a man with another woman. I would rather excuse myself,” she says.

Relationships gone bad

Monica Ayao is 41 years old now. For her, career takes centre stage. “I am married to my career,” she jokes. Monica is a nurse. She said as a teenager, her mother always told her “Your education is your first husband, after that, build your career first, before you think of getting married.”

This she said has kept her focused.

According to her, “Men nowadays want a working woman, with whom they can share financial responsibilities. That is actually more reason for me to keep working hard.”

Adopting children in future

Stella (not real name) says Uganda has many children and if she ever needs one, she will consider adoption.

“Everywhere I go, I see children who need help. People produce children they can barely take care of. Why should I be another statitistic? May be in future, I will adopt one,” she says.

For Jaqueline, the cost of raising a child from infancy to adulthood is something she cannot fathom.

“I see how my friends struggle at the opening of every school term. Tuition costs an arm and a leg. And that’s not all. Add medical bills, cost of food, utilities, hiring a househelp, garbage… the list goes on and on,” she says.

Aside from bills, Jaqueline does not want to take on a responsibility of caring for someone for the rest of her life.

“It is too much work. To imagine that someone’s physical, mental and financial life revolves around me, not just for a day, but an entire lifetime, is exhausting,” she says.

Some women I spoke to, confess it takes energy to raise a child. And when they are three, four or six, the drama is quadrupled.

“Children need 24-hour-attention. Then the fights, the school runs, hospital visits, the endless cleaning and washing when one has toddlers, attending school activities, require a degree of sanity.”

For Edith Natamba, the generation of men who impregnant women and forfeit fatherly roles has kept her away thinking about anything related to having children.

“I am not about to run after a man to support a child he fathered. I won’t take a child through unnecessary trauma,” she says.

Some women are scared

For Faith Agaba, “the thought of having children scare me you know. I feel that my life will change in just a blink of an eye. I have to prepare my mind for the entire process. That explains my delay in having children.”

When asked if her husband is okay with this decision, she said, “he is not okay with it at all but you see, I have a say in when to have children. When these children come, I will be the most affected. A man can have children and still find other women and live so happily with. When a woman starts having children, old age knocks at their doors so quickly. You look older than your age if you know what I mean. I want to have children when I have made peace with whatever challenges come from it.” According to her, society should learn to respect a woman’s decision.

Research by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) revealed the dangers of having a baby in one’s late 30s or 40s. The eggs that make your babies when you are 20, 30, or even 45 exist from the moment you are born. The longer your eggs have been around, the more likely they are to produce a pregnancy with a chromosome problem that can lead to a condition like Down syndrome. This risk goes up significantly after 35.

Meanwhile, the number of eggs you have decreases as you get older, causing your ability to get pregnant to decline.

Conditions

Older women are more likely to miscarry or have a stillbirth. They have a greater chance of developing gestational diabetes, preeclampsia and of delivering a baby who is very small. Then there can be problems with labour, resulting in a higher chance of cesarean birth. And while pregnancy increases a woman’s risk of developing blood clots (deep vein thrombosis), this risk is higher for older moms.

The farther beyond age 35 you get, the higher the risk of all these conditions. This is why the 35-year milestone is so special. Still, it’s not as if you wake up on your 35th birthday as a different person than you were the day before. Risk increases over time, and your own experience will depend on your personal health history and other factors.

Fertility rate going down

Molly Auma, a mother of five, attributes this decrease to long term commitments such as education and the use of modern contraceptive pills.

“During our days, contraceptives were not common. But they are everywhere today. Unlike our days, women want to focus more on themselves. They prioritise their education and jobs.”

She also added that “having children as an African woman, Ugandan in particular means throwing away so many of your dreams. You have a career to pursue, an education to go through. Once you have just one child, all these dreams can be crushed. However, if you have an understanding and supportive husband who knows that taking care of children is not just a woman’s responsibility, you can still chase all your dreams.

As a mother you become so attached to your child. Children are stubborn, you know you are in the office and you receive a phone call saying your child has probably broken an arm, a leg or even burnt themselves or something. You are never at peace once children come into the picture. No outings for you, no being the twenty-three-year-old you used to be. So I think women of now days want to have all the fun they can before having children. And they are lucky because they have lovely mothers-in law. During our days, just two weeks into marriage, a mother-in-law is already asking for a grandchild.”

Fertility rate