Why you need a great kitchen Island now

From storage to additional seating, any sized home will love the versatility a kitchen island offers. PHOTOs/net

By  Maria Murore

What you need to know:

For those that are on the fence as to whether to have one, look at these 6 benefits of having a great kitchen island

In every kitchen, there is the potential for great storage, display, and functionality. The sad fact is all kitchens don’t have enough of any of these. A kitchen island solves these problems and looks beautiful doing it.  From mobile islands to seating area kitchen islands, the amenity of having one or two in your kitchen is an added bonus.  If you are fortunate to design or choose a home with a kitchen island you’re in for a treat. For those that are on the fence as to whether to have one, look at these 6 benefits of having a great kitchen island.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.