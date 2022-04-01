Why you need to take time off to reflect

Sitting quietly in my room, I pondered on many, many things. It was still raining heavily. On the main agenda for the day was what we call reflection day at the organisation where I serve.

What is reflection, I quietly asked myself? Is it important? Should every organisation and every individual have moments of reflection? What do you reflect upon anyway?

At a personal level, I have quite a number of things to chew on. In the last one week alone, I have known three people that have committed suicide. In the same space, I have encountered two young people who sliced their wrists. And another who was quietly binging on one of the new alcoholic drinks on the market.

Things like these break my heart. Many things weighed down heavily on me and I had many unanswered questions. As a parent, what would run through your mind if you found your child had been repeatedly slicing themselves? What causes a child to get a blade and do such harm?

What pushes a parent to get a rope and squeeze their life out? A young man told me that he hears voices telling him to do self-harm. And he quickly obeys them when he has challenges obeying his own parents. What an irony. What a paradox!

I am not judging them. There are just so many questions and gaps. My heart bleeds for the consequences resulting from all our actions. If there is anything that Covid-19 situation did is to strengthen families in the same measure that it stretched and broke them.

There were challenges and opportunities that arose from the extended periods of being locked down in the same spaces with minimal or little space for escape or individualism. Whereas for some this was a great time to connect and bond, for some it became a huge challenge because they had to be in each other’s space and proximity and they did not know how to deal with that.

A number of people’s relationships became heavily strained with conflict and breakups became the norm. It is said that depression hit the roof. Even the opening of the economy has not fixed the emotional wounds that became aggravated during the lockdown.

The impact is across the board and some have taken to measures such as self-harm. I am taking off time to reflect. To pray and to seek answers. We live in interesting times. Many things are out of place and out of hand.