Why you should eat less salt

Salt is a good source of sodium, a mineral essential for the body to function properly. Most people consume nine to 10 grammes of salt a day.

However, the World Health Organisation recommends less than five grams of salt a day for adults and much less for children.

Taking too much salt is detrimental to our health, as it is linked to high blood pressure, heart diseases, stroke and other health conditions, such as, kidney failure and stomach cancer. The following tips will help you reduce your salt intake and live a healthier life.

Develop the habit

Train children to develop the habit of eating less salt early in life, by feeding them low-salt meals when they are still infants. This way, their palettes will get used to enjoying food that contains less salt.

Leave the salt shaker

Many people automatically reach for the salt shaker to add salt to their food before even tasting it. Others add more salt to their food, because their palette is used to salty food. To stop this temptation, banish the salt shaker from the dining table at meal times, as there is usually enough salt in the meals we eat and there is no need to add more.

Look out for hidden salt

Many cooking ingredients already contain salt and this hidden salt should be taken into consideration when preparing meals, so that you do not add more. Some of these ingredients include stock cubes, soy and other sauces, Royco, powdered soups, cheeses, butter and margarine and tinned foods.

Food needs no salt

There is no need to cook rice, pasta, potatoes, yams and other stables with salt. Put a little in the sauce instead, so that the salt is in the sauce.

Use herbs and spices

Make efforts to reduce the salt you use to flavour foods and use herbs and spices instead. The rinds of lemons, limes and oranges and their juices can also be used to add flavour to food.

Eat potassium rich foods

Potassium helps to counter the effects of sodium, so eat more foods that contain potassium such as sweet potatoes, irish potatoes, greens, tomatoes, beans, bananas and oranges.