Window to bond with children will soon expire

Min Atek

By  Min Atek

What you need to know:

That is the reason every parent must make the conscious choice to be present in their children’s life

In the advert, the little boy who run to greet his daddy, left his little stained fingerprints of orange paint on his father’s crisp black coat. When the father saw the fingerprints, he decided to leave the prints on his coat.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.