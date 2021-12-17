Window to bond with children will soon expire

In the advert, the little boy who run to greet his daddy, left his little stained fingerprints of orange paint on his father’s crisp black coat. When the father saw the fingerprints, he decided to leave the prints on his coat.

It was a sharp contrast against the background, but it carried a beautiful meaning and message. He went back to work wearing the same stained coat. But this time, he wore it with a smile, because the stains spoke of the love and bond he shared with his son.

Isn’t it odd just how quickly children grow? One day they are this small creature that you almost feel will break when you carry them and in the blink of an eye, they are a creature that speaks back at you, arguing to prove a point.

They grow so quickly, almost like they are in a rush to go away and start their own lives without you. That is the reason every parent must make the conscious choice to be present in their children’s life. Sometimes, it means ignoring the dirt the child places on you when they run to hug you after they have been playing all day.

December is one of my favourite times of the year, because it is the end of something ushering us into a new beginning. In December, some things slow down and pave way for quiet reflection on how the year has been.

I particularly enjoy the last two weeks, when everyone is quick to leave the city so that those of us who do not leave can have the much needed peace and quiet with minimal traffic on the roads.

December is one of the times that allows the parent to be present and to make memories with their children. Dear daddy, have you taken some time to play football with your children in the evening? Have you helped and taught them how to skin that chicken or to clean out that garage that has since become a dumping site for the homestead?

December is the time for us to let go of our gadgets. It is time to sit together and tell each other stories. Let children sit with their grandparents for long, uninterrupted conversations.

Make a decision to be present and to actively make the memories. It will not happen automatically because there are many other things competing for our time and attention.