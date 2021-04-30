You can overcome the woes of single parenthood

It can be financially challenging to support a child through life alone as a single parent. But you can overcome this by finding a job, being frugal with your finances, investing or starting up a business venture.

Rose, a 40-year-old mother of three, was minding her home chores when a distress call came in from an unknown number. “Madam, is Daniel your husband?” “Yes”, she answered politely with a tinge in her voice like someone who suspected something ominous was about to be communicated to her.

“Well, madam I am sorry to tell you this but your husband has just had an accident and he is dead.” “What?” Rose, stammered through the rest of the conversation as the anonymous caller narrated what he saw at the accident scene.

Rose’s husband of 10 years, Daniel, had just had an accident on Masaka Road and died instantly. The first people who arrived at the scene had picked up his body from a nearby swamp from which they extracted his phone and called Rose, his wife.

Life would never be the same again for Rose. She had to figure out how to raise their twin sons and daughter, all below the age of 10. She was cast into a role she was never prepared for like one taking an exam they never read for. While she had been a stay-at-home mother for many years, things were about to take a different turn. Rose became another statistic of female headed households (FHHs) in Uganda, which currently stands at 40 per cent, according to UBOS figures. Other factors, beside death of a husband, that cause FHHs are varied and include: relationships/marriage failures (divorce and separation), unplanned pregnancies, long periods of marital separation resulting into men going abroad to pursue work or studies.

Regardless of circumstances within which such children are born, they are special and deserve parental care like one accorded in two-parent families. The challenges therein can be enormous, but a single mother can get a handle on some of these and raise responsible, confident and independent children. Here are some of the challenges and how to overcome them.

Personal guilt

Single parents suffer emotionally from guilt; guilt from walking away from a bad marriage, guilt from having made mistakes that she cannot correct now… “Should I have given the relationship more time?” “Will the children grow up with a father gap in their hearts?” “Will children turn out right?” These and more questions can plague a single parent’s conscience.

Whereas these concerns are legitimate, there is no need to beat yourself down. You need to be strong for yourself and your children. If it was due to an error on your part, you need to recognise, repent and renew yourself in the truth that there is no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus (Romans 8:1). If it were an accident that you cannot change, step up and walk on with your life.

Society’s judgements

Society tends to judge, rather unfairly. Most of the blame is placed on the woman regardless of whether or not people know the whole story of why things are the way they are. I know some churches that exclude single mothers from some fellowships. You cannot be answerable to everybody but to a select few confidants, who love and understand you, unconditionally.

Raising the boy-child

Between four to eight years, a boy naturally detaches from the mother and gets close to his father. It should not surprise a single mother. It is necessary for your son to develop independence and self reliance. Help your son through this process by finding him male role models among your friends and family; someone who can visit once in a while, to talk and play with him and mentor him.

Alternatively, develop predictable patterns for him around his chores and school work, play and bedtime, which will help him appreciate consistency and develop a template for normalcy. You can also help him find activities outside home, which he can participate in, for instance, children’s reading clubs, football teams, music lessons and swimming lessons. These are good opportunities for him to expend his energy.

Financial burden

It can be financially challenging to support a child or children through life alone as a single mum; school fees, upkeep, medical bills, housing and feeding are exhausting bills. Traditional African societies, as was in Biblical Jewish culture, widows were inherited for the purpose of safeguarding them from the perils of poverty. This is no longer applicable.

But you can overcome the financial burden by finding a job, becoming frugal with your finances, saving and investing, taking on a new academic course or turning your passion into a money-making venture.

Loneliness

After children have gone to boarding school, or have grown and left home permanently, a single parent becomes lonely. We are all intrinsically desirous of intimate relationships. There are moments when you will want a good cuddle or want to chat with someone you love. You may need adult relationships to fill this gap.