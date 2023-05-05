You can re-grow the hair around your hairline

Many ladies have lost the hair around their hairline due to popular hairstyles such a braids, weaves and crochet. These hairstyles are supposed to protect the hair by giving it a rest from the rigors of daily combing, but end up making it fall out leaving behind bald patches, because they are usually done too tightly, especially around the hairline.

To avoid this, listen to your body – If you feel any pain, headache, difficulty in turning your head or throbbing at your temples, it’s best to call the whole process off, as this will eventually lead to hair loss. If the damage has already been done, these natural hair treatments will help you re-grow your hair.

Rice, corn flour and avocado

This deep-conditioning treatment promotes strong, thick, hair growth and keeps the hair well moisturised. You will need four tablespoons of raw rice, one and a half tablespoons of corn flour, half a ripe avocado and three and a half tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil. Put the rice in a glass jar and add enough hot water to fill it.

Close the jar and leave it undisturbed for 12 hours. Next, pour off a quarter of the water and put it aside. Blend the rest of the water with the rice using a stick or an ordinary blender. Stain the mixture with a fine cloth and then mix in the corn flour, stirring until well dissolved. Boil the mixture in a pan over medium heat, stirring with a whisk to avoid forming lumps.

Keep stirring until the mixture becomes thick and smooth. Remove it from the heat and let it cool down, while stirring. Chop the avocado and add it and the olive oil to the mixture and then blend it to a thick paste. If it is too thick, thin it a little with some of the rice water you put aside. After shampooing, apply this to the hair and scalp and cover your hair with a plastic cap and towel. Rinse it off with warm water, after 30 minutes.

Clove and ginger hair oil

For this hair growth oil you will need six tablespoons of finely chopped ginger, three tablespoons of cloves, 300ml of extra virgin olive oil and five vitamin E capsules. Blend all the ingredients except the Vitamin E, to a smooth paste.