You have frustrated your children: You are not aware

I often read the Bible for wisdom and on this occasion, I found this verse in Ephesians 6:4 addressed to fathers (I don’t know why not to mothers also!) and it reads, “Fathers, do not exasperate your children; instead, bring them up in the training and instruction of the Lord.” (NIV version).

To make sure I understood it, I checked it out in other versions and the Message version was clearer; “Fathers, do not frustrate your children with no win-scenarios. Take them by the hand and lead them in the way of the Master.”

You do not need to be a Bible reader to know that as a parent, you have probably frustrated your children in more ways than one sometimes out of overzealousness and other times out of ignorance and here are some of those:

Using harsh language on them

We all get angry at some of our children’s actions and behaviours and that is normal. But to lose all decorum and self-respect and hurl insults and curses at them is not parental guidance, but gross misbehaviour. Some parents have never really dealt with their past traumas, so they carry the same to their children.

“I wish you were not born. You are damn and a waste of my time and space” Sam remembers his late mother cursing him with those words. “I was forced to find out the circumstances of my birth and I learnt from a neighbour and friend of my mother, that I was a result of a rape. I was angry for years, but I later made peace with myself. I reasoned that it was not her fault she was raped.” Children like Sam bears the brunt of their parents’ pain by default and it is right. It has been said that “hurting people hurt other people” and parents who are hurting can hurt their children irreparably.



Comparing them to others

You do not want to be compared to another human being, especially if you pale in comparison, so why should you find it funny to compare your children with others? None of us came off an assembly line of mass production. We are rather made uniquely with unique talents and shortcomings.

“One of my sons is not naturally gifted in class, but his brother is. I always compared them to each other in his presence. The boy lost all morale for life and I became frustrated until I read an article about the impact of positive affirmations on children,” Beatrice leant this the hard way. Since then, she discovered her son’s love for music and enrolled him in music school. “He is excelling there. He loves every bit of it,” she says. Playing one child against others is poor parenting.

Breaking their confidence

Just like an adult would share a confidence with you and expect you to keep it if a child shares their confidence with you as a parent, it is good manners to keep it than sharing it with others or using it against them. Gavin, a 19-year-old says, “I used to share with my mother some of the struggles in my personal life, until I heard one from a neighbour. That broke my heart and trust in my mum. I no longer share deep stuff for fear of being betrayed,” he adds.

Snooping on them

Children can be crafty and you need to keep a keen eye on them, but at a certain age, you have got to trust their judgment, if you have raised them well. No need to be over-domineering, protective and overbearing. If you are still snooping on them at 25, you are the problem. You can rather make yourself available and let them know you are there if they need to talk and allow them to invite you into their space that you probing them all the time.

Unfair criticism, biased judgment

Yes you know your child well but they are not always wrong. It is never wise to prejudge or arbitrarily judge them. Desist from making conclusions about their character, unsympathetically. Fault-finding on your children is wrong. People change and people grow.

Your child may have behaved a certain way before, but they may have since outgrown some mannerisms. There is no need to keep judging them basing on past behaviour and attacking their identity. Give them the benefit of doubt. Listen to them. And in some cases, you will be the wrong one.