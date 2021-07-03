You’re not fooling anyone

It feels like every child generally has some form of agitation regarding the bathroom and they shall play all manner of tricks to get away

Standing on top of a stool and peeping into the bathroom, the mother literally bellowed out instructions for the child to bathe. ‘Put soap and scrub your head, neck and ears,’ she spoke firmly. ‘Use your bathing gloves,’ she continued. Each time she moved away from the window, he started to play around with the water to create an impression that he was actually making the most of the showering experience.

I guess you haven’t been a parent until you’ve had one battle and another over bathing with a children.



I guess that also explains why there’s many adults who would rather go nights and days on end without putting any water on their bodies for extended periods while using sprays and perfume to camouflage the resultant body odour.

There’s an unwritten rule in our household regarding the bathroom. If you get into the shower before a certain time, you will enjoy a warm shower to your appeal, however if that designated time is past, you’ll endure a cold shower no matter the weather situation.

One member of the household has often found himself on the side that defies this rule because he enjoys to play and stay out until late.

I stopped pleading and threatening him so each time he gets into the house late he will shower with cold water.

There are times when he feels pretty smart and plays around without taking the actual shower and every so often he’s been taken back to endure the experience, bathe with the cold water and clean the entire bathroom.

I cannot begin to narrate the number of times I’ve explained to the children that ignoring or cheating on certain things is actually cheating on one’s self. When you ignore the bathroom, we shall see the results on you. But I guess when you’re a child you are quick to convince yourself that you’re pretty smarter than anyone else.

But isn’t that how all human beings behave when you really think about it? The human being would rather avoid all responsibility and even self-care. In their calculation, they imagine they’ll get away with it. That it won’t matter. But little by little the after effects take root and soon grow into fully fledged trees with bad fruits. The weight accumulates, plans are shelved and systems start to breakdown.

May God help us all. May we see that what we do and say not only impacts our very lives but it impacts the lives of others.

May we understand that to be responsible is to love on ourselves and to love on others. In the end, love is a boomerang!