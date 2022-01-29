Your daughter’s first period does not have to be shameful

Teach your daughters that periods is one of the body changes they will undergo. PHOTO/net

By  Joan Salmon

What you need to know:

In Senior Two, the inevitable happened. Why did no one tell me when it would come? What was I to do? I was embarrassed by the stains yet had nothing, but some toilet paper to help me until I got a sanitary pad

They were referred to as the horrid talks, the chats that happened in hushed voices for they were looked at as shameful. Then when the senior woman brought the topic, girls giggled while others hid their faces as though to imply that something alien or shameful was being discussed.

