Your daughter’s first period does not have to be shameful

They were referred to as the horrid talks, the chats that happened in hushed voices for they were looked at as shameful. Then when the senior woman brought the topic, girls giggled while others hid their faces as though to imply that something alien or shameful was being discussed.

Such was the scene when I was growing up. Sadly, my parents never thought it important to tell me a thing about periods save for buying for me an Always pack that I carried until it got torn.

In Senior Two, the inevitable happened. Why did no one tell me when it would come? What was I to do? I was embarrassed by the stains yet had nothing, but some toilet paper to help me until I got a sanitary pad. Despite having older siblings with me, none seemed to help me out of this confusion that I came to hate and detest them. I have a girl of my own now, and I wonder how I will tell her about periods without scaring her, not being too early or too late.

Pearl Kwezi Kakitahi, a para-counsellor, says some people wait until the periods come while others anticipate the scenario before it plays out. “Either way is fine depending on the prevailing circumstances, but I personally plan to prepare my daughter before it happens.”

Butterfly lifecycle

It is important that we tell our girls about body changes in the simplest way possible. “For example, you could use the analogy of a butterfly’s life cycle where it moves through various stages then relate it to humans. However, rather than say that roses come out of your private parts, use the real words for everything so that the child understands better.”

In the past, it was mandatory for an aunt and the older women to educate girls about the changes their bodies would go through and how to handle them. However, things have changed and we wait until later, say 26 before we get married, years after our periods have started. So how do you share without seeming indecent or uneducated?

Do not beat about the bush

Joy Mirembe, a mother, says mothers need to get a moments to sit with their daughters and tell them about periods without beating about the bush. “With every complex issue, periods being one of them, I find out what my child already knows, say from peers, books and the like and that will give me an idea of how to approach it.”

Kakitahi adds that many people talk about ‘what’ but never ‘why’ about periods. “It is important to tell them periods are a signal the body is ready for one of the functions it was created to perform, reproduction.

She uses the analogy of preparing food for guests to explain that the womb is lined with blood (food) for the fertilisation of the egg (guest) but because the egg is not fertilised, the womb will let go of it and the food follows suit for it is not needed, coming out as periods. She adds that once periods come, it is time to also talk about sex and how babies are made.

“There are stories of girls who say they do not know how they got pregnant. Girls should know from the time their periods start, they can become pregnant if they engage in sex.”

The creation story

Agatha Kabugo says she uses the creation story to explain nature and growth. “Things are the way they are because that is how God purposed them. Explain to her that just like development of breasts, periods is just another of those indicators that a young girl is growing. Assure her that every woman experiences it so there is nothing wrong with her,” she adds.

Kabugo says it is important to tell girls that periods are not a punishment. Kakitahi says she plans to give her girl a coming of age ceremony. Among other things, she alongside her aunts, intend to welcome her to womanhood. “We shall demonstrate how to select, use and dispose off sanitary towels, how to keep clean and be discreet about it, and how to manage any other side effects such as cramps, nausea, and mood swings.”

Talk about relationships too

She encourages mothers to be open with their daughters and freely share age-appropriate information first hand so that they do not hear it from other people. “It is our role, as mothers, to prepare our children for life.”

Kakitahi believes that now is also a great time to talk about relationships because this is the time when crushes and dates start happening. “Preparing her for what to expect will help her enjoy the journey rather than bump into things and hate her body or make regrettable mistakes.”

Your daughter’s first period does not have to be shameful or a difficult time. Should you feel inept at doing it, ask a trusted friend, aunt or counsellor to do it on your behalf.