Your fathering role will not be in vain

At one end of a long table, an old man got up and started to take photos. He smiled and cheered his audience. It was clear he was enjoying the evening.

At a nearby table, I watched in absolute awe, wondering what the occasion was about.

The long table had about 12 or 15 girls aged 12 or 13 years. It did not look like a birthday party, but a get together. On the end of the table, I spotted another older gentleman and then another seated in the middle of the long table.

The entire ensemble was somewhat unusual. It is not every day that you see little girls hanging out with their grandfathers. Mothers, aunts and grandmothers often do outings with their children and grandchildren. But a group of older men hanging out with their grandchildren is quite a first for me and I looked on in pleasant amusement.

This weekend, the world celebrates Father’s Day. We honour and appreciate the men by whose gene we were brought into the world. We celebrate many men out there who have committed to being the fathers of both biological and non-biological children, offering a strong shoulder to lean on.

Dear father! Warmest greetings to you. How are you doing? What is it like? Are you tired? Are you weary? Do you feel like giving up? Do you feel like you are carrying the world on your head?

Thank you for everything you are and for everything you do. Thank you for understanding the magnitude and significance of your role in the lives of many. To your sons, you are the first and clearest role model. The boys want to be as strong, as determined and as accomplished as you are. You are the unsung hero.

To the girls, you are not just handsome, but their dream man. Your kindness and generosity is the benchmark upon which they will build their future relationships. You are the epitome of good and your daughters think the world of you.

I know you probably carry different sentiments. You alone know the struggles and pain it has taken to get to where you are in this fathering journey. You know your pain and your insecurities. I understand and I appreciate. But you are doing a good job papa! Keep going.

God is with you, you can rely on Him, hope in Him and depend on Him. Do you realise that He is also routing for you and cheering you on?