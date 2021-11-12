Youthful style tricks to explore 

Have you ever imagined that you will outgrow certain styles and trends?

Yes, that moment in time when the much-coveted styles will no longer make fashion sense is surely coming. You will not have the patience to accommodate some pieces in your wardrobe anymore.

It hit me the other day that I had not considered wearing something as bold as a crop top, until I did for a particular event, and I must say, I nailed that look.

Clocking in the years does not mean your style has to clock out as well. There are certain youthful and playful style options that will stand the test of time with you, and you can easily rock them, regardless of what age floor you are hitting next.

Today, we explore some of the tricks you can employ to stay forever young, and playful with your style, like the fashion queen that you are.

Hoodies under blazers

Blazers are possibly a part of our day to day wear, especially when they are worn to work. However, it is time we tried out this look, with a more relaxed and edgy option, in the form of a hoodie over a blazer. This look is not only a great layering option, but is also high up on the sporty-chic styling options.

With this, you will keep your bottoms to biker shorts, joggers, denims or even tights. And with each option comes the accessory choice of sneakers, heels, or even boots, all depending on what your style preferences are.

So, instead of looking like you just left the office every time you have a blazer on, switch things up by having a hoodie under it.

Go big on colour

Nothing is going to get you noticed as quick as colour will. That means you are going to indulge in as much hue styling options as possible, even blocking certain shades with some of your ensemble. The latter not only affirms your styling knowledge, but is also going to give you a look that is going to leave a lasting impression.

And with this new colour splurge to your wardrobe, spread this out to everything you own, including your accessories, and even your make-up. Ditch that lip gloss for something more dashing like a red ruby lipstick.

Confidence booster

We are probably going to be covered up the entire time we are heaven, so while you are still on this planet, let some skin out and have fun while you are at it. You need to let go of those turtle neck tops, and flip them out for some button-down blouses.