I was given a herb called HANS, and I was told that it would make my penis longer and bigger. However, after three months of use, I see no results. Anonymous

Dear Anonymous,

It is important to understand that penis size is largely determined by genetics. Many men believe their penis is smaller than average, which can lead to a desire for enlargement. Unfortunately, most methods marketed for increasing penis size, such as pumps, jelqing, traction with weights, various exercises, and herbal remedies, have not proven effective and can often result in negative side effects.

These techniques are generally not medically recommended, except in specific cases such as micropenis, where medical intervention may be necessary.

I am unsure of your age, but if you are taking herbal testosterone, it may only benefit the penis size of children undergoing puberty or infants with low testosterone levels. Low testosterone in these groups can lead to a small penis or delayed development.

For adults, low testosterone levels might result in decreased libido and erectile problems.

While herbal testosterone may help with these issues, it is unlikely to lead to penis enlargement and could pose serious risks, including an increased likelihood of blood clots, heart issues, infertility, and potential stimulation of existing prostate cancer.