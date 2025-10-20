‘I have been cancer-free for nine years’

Every October, as the world turns pink to raise awareness about breast cancer, thousands of women in Uganda are reminded of the fragility and preciousness of life. Behind every statistic is a mother, sister, or daughter who has faced fear and chosen hope. One such woman is Justine Tebyasa, who was just 32 when she received a life-changing diagnosis.

In October 2015, Tebyasa visited her family doctor’s clinic with her three-month-old baby and eight-year-old daughter, both of whom were suffering from the flu. While there, she decided to undergo a full-body check-up.

For months, Tebyasa had been suffering from recurring fevers, but her malaria tests always returned negative. She had also noticed small lumps under her left armpit, which she at first, dismissed as a breastfeeding infection, especially since her baby refused to feed from her left breast.

“My children have never liked the left side; they always preferred the right, which made my chest look unbalanced. I thought it was simply milk that had overstayed in the breast,” she recalls.

However, her doctor had a different opinion. He advised her to undergo a biopsy, which left her feeling deeply unsettled. She went to St Catherine Hospital, where samples were taken and sent to MK Labs. The one-week wait for the results felt like an eternity.

“I could not eat. Instead, I spent all my time on the internet, reading about breast lumps and terrifying myself,” she says.

The diagnosis

When the results were ready, Tebyasa asked her husband and sister to accompany her. The report did not mention the word "cancer," so for a brief moment, she felt a sense of relief. However, the doctor soon explained that she had invasive ductal carcinoma, a form of breast cancer.

“My heart sank. My sister wailed as though I were already gone. But the doctor reassured me that with the right treatment, I could overcome it. That gave me hope because I had a three-month-old baby, and I wanted to live for her.”

Tebyasa's paternal aunt had also suffered from breast cancer, which increased her own risk due to family genetics. The doctor emphasised that the disease would require aggressive treatment.

Facing the cancer institute

At the Uganda Cancer Institute, Tebyasa underwent additional tests to determine the stage of her cancer and to assess whether her vital organs, such as her lungs, heart, and kidneys, had been affected.

“It took two weeks to complete all the investigations. Fortunately, the cancer had not spread to any organs, although it was already at stage IIIA,” she says.

However, due to the overwhelming number of patients at the institute, she had to wait another week to see a doctor and receive a treatment plan.

By January 2016, the treatment plan was finalised: she would undergo three cycles of chemotherapy, followed by surgery to remove her left breast, then radiotherapy, and finally another three cycles of chemotherapy.

The harsh side of chemotherapy

Chemotherapy was extremely challenging. “Some drugs were available at the institute, but others had to be purchased from outside, which was very expensive,” she explains.

The treatment caused mouth sores and severe burns along her digestive tract, making it almost impossible to eat. “I forced myself to eat because I knew I had to stay strong. My family was my biggest source of support,” she says.

At this point, Tebyasa moved back to her parents’ home. She had already stopped breastfeeding her baby after receiving the diagnosis.

“I did not worry about my children because they were well cared for by my parents and my husband’s family. All I had to do was focus on surviving.”

Surgery and radiotherapy

After three rounds of chemotherapy, Tebyasa underwent a mastectomy to remove her left breast. Soon after, she was flown to Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi for radiotherapy since the radiotherapy machine at the Cancer Institute had broken down.

She spent six weeks in Nairobi for treatment. “It was tough. My immunity was so low, and emotionally I hit rock bottom. Losing my breast and my hair shattered my self-esteem. I avoided visitors, had mood swings, cried over small things, and often lashed out in anger.”

A survivor’s new life

By February 2017, Tebyasa had completed her treatment. She was then placed on daily hormone suppressants and scheduled for regular reviews; first monthly, then quarterly, and eventually yearly.

Today, she is a nine-year breast cancer survivour.

“I learnt that treatment does not work if you are in denial. You must accept your fate and commit to the treatment. That is what kept me alive. Now I counsel cancer patients for free because I know exactly what they go through.”

She has also made significant lifestyle changes. “I observe my diet and prioritise my health. I want to live long enough to see my children grow.”

Like many survivors, her biggest fear is a relapse. “It scares me whenever a doctor orders an extra test outside the usual routine. My heart races because I dread hearing that the cancer has come back.”

Even as a survivor, Tebyasa admits life never goes back to what it was before. “Cancer leaves permanent scars. I am less productive than I used to be. My immunity is weak, I experience fatigue and nerve damage, and I went into early menopause. Even though I was self-employed, I could not lift heavy things or work for long hours.”

Lessons from her Journey

Despite the scars, Tebyasa says cancer gave her a new perspective on life. “Now I live more intentionally. I know every day is a gift. I have also learnt the importance of early diagnosis. If you notice unusual changes in your body, please do not ignore them. Go for a medical check-up.”

She also believes that community support is critical. “My parents, siblings, husband, and in-laws carried me through this journey. Without them, I do not think I would have made it. No cancer patient should walk this road alone.”

“Cancer is not the end. Yes, it is a tough battle, but with faith, medical care, and family support, survival is possible. I am living proof. I want every patient to know they can fight and win.”

Her journey stands as a reminder to Ugandan families that behind every cancer patient is a story of courage, resilience, and the undying will to live.



