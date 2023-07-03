'I've been married for four months but my wife has failed to get pregnant'

Although I have undergone several tests and been given a clean bill of health, I have never impregnated any woman. I have been married for four months but my wife has also failed to get pregnant. What could be the problem? Eddy

Dear Eddy,

Male fertility depends on production of adequate and healthy amounts of sperm and their proper delivery into a healthy reproductive system of a female of childbearing age.

A few months into their marriage, many couples start to worry that they may have a medical condition that is keeping them from having children.

It takes both partners to conceive. Therefore, if a woman fails to get pregnant, both her and her husband might have medical issues that require investigating by a doctor who will also give advice and treatment.

Four months is not a long enough period to start fearing infertility could be the cause of your wife’s inability to conceive. It is possible to worry, especially given your history and age, but it is unlikely that you have a medical problem unless your doctor tells you so.

You should also have unprotected sexual intercourse at least two to three times a week for six months if you are 35 years or older or one year if you are younger to consider whether you could be infertile.

Please visit your doctor as soon as possible for further information on how to go about your problem and possible treatment.