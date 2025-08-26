Role of HPV in throat cancer burden

Throat cancer, once primarily attributed to smoking and alcohol use, is now increasingly linked to the human papillomavirus (HPV), a sexually transmitted infection. One of the key transmission routes for this virus is oral sex. Although this connection may seem surprising or uncomfortable to discuss publicly, Ugandans need to understand it for prevention, early detection, and timely medical intervention.

What is HPV?

HPV is a group of more than 100 related viruses, some of which are considered “high-risk” because they can cause cancer. HPV is primarily transmitted through skin-to-skin contact during vaginal, anal, or oral sex. Most sexually active people will be infected with HPV at some point in their lives, but in many cases, the immune system clears the virus without causing harm.

However, when a high-risk strain of HPV, especially HPV-16 or HPV-18, persists in the body, it can lead to various cancers, including cervical, anal, penile, and increasingly, throat cancer.

When a person performs oral sex on a partner infected with high-risk HPV, the virus can be transmitted to the throat and mouth. If the immune system does not clear the virus, it may remain in the tissues of the throat and, over time, cause abnormal cell changes that develop into cancer.

Research from around the world, including studies cited by the World Health Organisation (WHO), shows that HPV is now responsible for the majority of oropharyngeal cancers in high-income countries. Similar trends are emerging in low- and middle-income countries such as Uganda, particularly among younger people.

Why this matters

In Uganda, awareness about HPV is often limited to its link with cervical cancer in women. However, both men and women are at risk of HPV-related throat cancer. A 2023 review by the Uganda Cancer Institute noted an increasing number of oropharyngeal cancer cases among Ugandans under the age of 50. Many of these patients had no history of smoking or heavy drinking, suggesting that HPV is a likely contributing factor.

Moreover, cultural taboos surrounding sex-related topics have made it challenging to discuss oral sex and its health risks openly.

This silence contributes to misinformation, delayed diagnosis, and missed opportunities for prevention.

Signs and symptoms

Early-stage HPV-related throat cancer may not exhibit noticeable symptoms. However, as the disease progresses, individuals may experience persistent sore throat, difficulty swallowing, a lump in the neck or throat, hoarseness or voice changes, ear pain on one side, or unexplained weight loss.

Anyone experiencing these symptoms, especially if they last more than three weeks, should seek medical evaluation immediately.

Prevention

1. HPV Vaccination: Uganda has included the HPV vaccine in its routine immunisation schedule for girls aged nine to 14 years. The vaccine is safe and effective in preventing the high-risk types of HPV that can lead to cancer. The Ministry of Health, in partnership with the Uganda Cancer Institute and global partners, is working to expand access to the vaccine, including efforts to vaccinate boys, who are also at risk.

2. Safe sexual practices: Limiting the number of sexual partners can reduce the risk of HPV exposure. Using protection, such as condoms and dental dams during oral sex, can help reduce HPV transmission. Open communication between partners about sexual health is encouraged.

3. Regular screening and medical checkups: While there is no routine screening for throat cancer like there is for cervical cancer, regular medical check-ups and awareness of symptoms can facilitate early detection. For individuals with known risk factors, such as multiple sexual partners, a history of HPV infection, or a partner with cervical cancer, consulting a healthcare provider is crucial.

Breaking the silence

It is time for Ugandans to overcome stigma and begin open, informed conversations about sexual health, including practices like oral sex and their potential health consequences. Silence and shame only exacerbate the burden of preventable diseases like throat cancer.