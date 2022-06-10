100 awarded for taking part in heroes day walk

At the Heroes outdoor adventure was one such platforms in which many people came together to celebrate their true unsung heroes. Each participant was awarded a finisher’s medal for a successful completion of each course. “I am a firm believer in wellness and health and will continue to avail such platforms where people can come improve their health and grow their networks” Mutesasira Leonard the Managing Director Great outdoors saidduring the event in which close to 100 took part in a number of games, including cycling, running and nature walks of 42km, 21km and 10 km.

The event organized in partnership with NTN, a fitness outfit was also riddled with nature and conservation classes participants getting lessons in Bamboo propagation, value addition and firming from Mr Andrew Ndawula Kalema of the Talent Agro Foresty farm in Luwero who took participants through various forms of potential value addition prospects of the tree.

“It has been an insightful discussion on bamboo and I hope to start with a few plants for myself and see where it goes” one of the participants, Ivan said.

“With 60 percent of our forest cover having been lost over the last 30 years, the effects of climate change are becoming more and more serious and therefore, it is of utmost that Biodiversity regeneration is embraced. So we believe that bamboo is one of the trees that provides us a definite route to regeneration,” Mutesasira said.



The Great Outdoor Adventure is keen on environmental regeneration and change for betterment of our planet. This event happens every year on the 9th of June 2022.