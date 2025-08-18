16,000 Ugandan babies born with heart defects annually

According to the Uganda Heart Institute, Uganda registers 16,000 babies annually born with congenital heart diseases. Of these, approximately 8,000 require surgical intervention to enable them to live beyond their fifth birthday.

The institute’s website (www.uhi.go.ug), states that congenital heart defects are heart problems present at birth. They happen when the heart does not develop normally before birth. About one percent of infants are born with one or more heart or circulatory problems.

Doctors usually do not know the cause of congenital heart defects, but they do know of some conditions that increase a child’s risk.

These include congenital heart disease in a parent or sibling, diabetes in the mother, German measles, toxoplasmosis (an infection passed through contact with cat faeces), HIV infection in the mother, the mother’s use of alcohol, cocaine, or other drugs during pregnancy, and certain over-the-counter and prescription medicines during pregnancy.

“Even if one or more of these conditions are present, it does not mean that the baby will be born with a heart defect. Also, babies can be born with heart defects even when none of these conditions are present. Rarely can families predict or prevent congenital heart defects. Of course, every pregnant woman needs to do all she can to ensure the health of her baby, such as avoiding alcohol, drugs, and exposure to German measles and environmental toxins,” the website partly states.

Lives behind the numbers

Maria Gorreti Nankya, 23, is a resident of Katadde village in Nangabo Sub-county, Wakiso District. When she gave birth to her first child in December 2024 at Rubaga Hospital in Kampala, the child’s heart was not functioning normally.

“The baby struggled to breathe when she was four days old. She breathed with a lot of pain and difficulty. When I visited Rubaga Hospital for a check-up, I was referred to Mulago Heart Institute for the child’s heart condition to be examined,” Nankya recalls. At Mulago Heart Institute, doctors discovered that Nankya’s child has congenital heart disease. At nine months old, the baby cannot sit up or crawl independently.

“The baby’s size is worryingly small compared to that of a typical nine-month-old. Sometimes, she struggles to breathe,” Nankya explains.

Similarly, Emmanuel Aminu, a resident of Masindi District, is also facing challenges raising a child with congenital heart disease. His daughter, who is now 10 months old, appeared healthy at birth in October 2024.

However, in late December of that year, when she was just two months old, she developed a cold, which was successfully treated.

“When the baby got a cold for the second time within a month, I returned to the same clinic. This time, she had a high fever. She was treated and discharged, but the doctor recommended that I see a cardiologist,” Aminu recalls.

When the baby fell ill for a third time, also in December 2024, experiencing similar symptoms, Aminu visited his doctor again. This time, he was referred to Mulago Heart Institute. The child was transported from Masindi to Mulago in an ambulance and was provided with oxygen.

“At the heart institute, various tests, including an electrocardiogram, were conducted. When one of the echocardiogram reports came back, it confirmed that she had double outlets on the right ventricle along with a ventricular septal defect. Since December, I have been taking her for monthly reviews, with each visit costing between Shs400,000 and Shs500,000, which includes tests, consultations, accommodation, transport, and medication,” Aminu shares.

Since then, Aminu’s child, who is two months shy of one year, has been on medication to help improve her heart's function and prevent further complications. At Mulago, he was advised that the permanent solution for his child's condition would be surgery.

Strain on vulnerable families Aminu is a businessman who struggles to provide for his family, while Nankya sells juice to make a living, and her husband works as a carpenter. It is clear that many children, such as those of Aminu and Nankya, come from vulnerable homes that lack the financial resources for complete medical care.

For this reason, the Indian Association of Uganda and the Sindhi Community, in collaboration with a group of local partners, are sponsoring 100 children to travel to India for various congenital heart surgeries. This initiative aims to bring hope to children such as Aminu's and Nankya's. What causes congenital heart disease?

Rita Namyalo Waggwa, the co-founder and executive director of the Healthy Heart Foundation, highlights a concerning trend: a growing number of children are being born with congenital heart diseases and other related conditions. She attributes this issue, in part, to many expectant mothers not seeking antenatal care early enough in their pregnancies.

"The critical development of a foetus occurs during the first trimester, specifically, the first three months of pregnancy. Mothers must attend antenatal care during this period to receive essential nutrients such as folic acid, prenatal vitamins, and iron supplements. If an expectant mother misses out on this support, the likelihood of having a child with a disability or a heart defect increases dramatically compared to mothers who received proper prenatal care," Namyalo explains.

She further emphasises that "Women of childbearing age should be aware that they need to prepare their bodies for conception. This preparation is vital for ensuring they receive the prenatal support necessary for the healthy development of the foetus.

Giving hope

Sasi Kumar Nair, the secretary of the Indian Association of Uganda, said that since the association and its partners began sponsoring children such as Aminu and Nankya for heart surgeries in India in 2008, a total of 168 children have successfully undergone congenital heart surgeries.

However, he noted that three children have since died due to post-surgery complications.

In 2025, the programme will send 100 children and their caretakers from vulnerable families to India for various heart surgeries. They will travel in two batches of 50, starting this month.

Summary

Sometimes, during foetal development, the heart and blood vessels do not grow properly.

The passage of blood inside the heart or vessels may be blocked, the blood may travel abnormally through the heart, or parts of the heart itself may be underdeveloped. In 8 out of 10 cases, the cause of heart defects at birth is unknown.