5 ways to make your fitness resolutions last

It is such an amazing idea to make New Year’s resolutions because it makes us feel we have received a lease to right the wrongs of the previous year. However, oftentimes, we fall back because we are making dire attempts to reinvent ourselves. The failure rate of resolutions is really high, little wonder many have stopped resolving to do anything about their lives, allowing fate to have its way.

However, you need not let life take its winding turn as you play the obedient passenger or fail at your resolutions more so in the health and fitness arena. Here are five ways to ensure you make and stick to your resolutions.

Make non-life-altering changes

If one made a resolution such as sparing an hour every day to jog, it sure sounds exciting. Nonetheless, Roy Mukisa, a fitness trainer, says this resolve requires a lot of alterations in your programme. “If this hour is in the morning, it means either cutting back on your sleep time or being late for work. If you designate the workout for evening time, you might have to sacrifice your social or family life. While making such adjustments is not impossible, breaking a say, five-year habit of family dinner for a workout makes living out the resolution very difficult,” he shares.

For an achievable goal, Mukisa says, try making changes that do not totally alter your life. For example, replacing caffeinated coffee for decaffeinated coffee is a step towards reducing the amount of caffeine you consume. “The aroma stays, which is important for every coffee lover while intentionally cutting back on caffeine. The other could be doing a few squats as you brush your teeth. Although these may not be many, they amount to something without causing major life alterations,” he says.

Improve on an existing health habit

Most New Year resolutions are geared towards righting a wrong rather than reinforcing what you are already doing. “Many of us are irked by say eating too many sweets, not working out and thus base our resolutions on correcting those. However, it is easier to stick to a resolution when you are reinforcing an existing habit. For example, if you are only doing 10 squats a day, the resolution would be to double that or if you were walking less, the goal would be to walk more. With that, you then devise ways on how to work towards the goal. In the case of walking, you may want to use the stairs rather than the lifts or park the car further than you usually do so you walk the rest of the journey,” Mercy Male, a fitness enthusiast, says.

She adds that approaching resolutions from a positive angle allows for sustainability because there is less pressure. “Never undervalue the small changes you make because they add up to tangible results,” she says.

Look at the basics

Resolutions do not have to be big or life-altering because the small things matter. For instance, many people downplay the importance of the amount of water they take in a day. Mukisa says a resolution to improve your water intake is a step in the right direction.

“Apart from ensuring you are never dehydrated, it also helps to cut back on the snacking. In so doing, you will hit two birds with one stone without putting a lot of strain on yourself. In such instances, the resolution is easier to keep up with because it does not require much from you,” he says.

Keep a journal

It is easy to say something and never implement it or drop off the line midway the journey. The difference between talking and implementing is vested in accountability. While one may not have a human accountability partner, Male says journaling may act like one.

“It could be as small as having a diary where you write your day’s accomplishments. You may also go a step further as to get a smart app as these act as your resolution checkers, giving you enthusiasm to walk the talk or even do a little more than yesterday. Some of these fitness trackers, say a watch, give prompts that could help reignite a dying flame so that you do not slack or so you can pick up where you had fallen off. The bottom line is, you need to track your progress in your health and fitness resolutions,” she says.

Change focus