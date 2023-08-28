A cannula must be inserted by a professional

On August 17, a doctor posted on twitter about a child who was about to lose their hand as a result of a cannula being inserted wrongly. According to Dr Andew Iloket, a medical officer at Kumi Orthopaedic Centre, the 18-month-old baby had been treated for three days with antibiotics through the cannula.

“Her mother then noticed blisters on the left fingers where the cannula had been inserted. When she took the baby back to hospital, doctors removed the cannula but wrapped a bandage around the blisters and wrist,” Dr Iloket says.

They were told to go back home but three days later, they were forced to return to hospital because the child could not stop crying due to pain. After an assessment, doctors realised the child’s hand had turned black and was dry. Their diagnosis was gangrene, a dangerous and potentially fatal condition that occurs when blood flow to a large area of tissue is cut off. The child was then referred to Kumi Orthopaedic Centre where her hand was amputated.

Causes

According to Dr John Ekure, a senior orthopedist at the centre, the gangrene might have happened due to the cannula being inserted in the wrong vein or the wrong medication being given through the cannula.

“Amputation is the only treatment option for gangrene because if it is not done, the breakdown of the rotten muscles and body tissues can overwhelm body systems, causing kidney failure and death in the long run,” Dr Ekure says.

Gangrene causes the tissue of the affected area to break down and die. It usually affects limbs (hands and legs) where the skin of the affected area turns greenish or black in colour.

Scientists say when a cannula is not inserted properly, some high concentrated medicines can leak into the surrounding tissue, causing damage to the body or even death.

According to Dr Emmanuel Sserunjogi, a general physician at Lifeline International Hospital in Zana, medications must reach a certain concentration before they are administered to a patient.

“If the medicines are not diluted to the right concentration, they can burn the veins, causing one to suffer injuries from such a burn,” he says.

Also, a cannula should be inserted in a vein, not an artery. The health care provider should be able to identify and differentiate between these two. The cannula should also be placed depending on the drainage of blood; facing upward and not downward.

What is a cannula?

An intravenous cannula is a short catheter inserted into the vein of a patient. It is one of the most frequently performed procedures in hospitalised neonates and infants as well as adults.

It is estimated that up to 80 percent of admitted patients undergo this procedure during hospitalisation and it provides a quick access to the veins for the administration of intravenous fluids, drugs, blood products, parenteral nutrition, and sampling of blood.

Although cannulation is a commonly performed clinical procedure, it is associated with significant complications that threaten patient safety such as clotting, obstruction, leakage, infiltration, extravasation (the unintentional leakage of vesicant fluids or medications from the vein into the surrounding tissue), phlebitis (an inflammation that causes a blood clot to form in a vein, usually in your leg), and infection.

“A cannula is meant to save the life of a patient who has been admitted and cannot take their medication orally. Whether one needs a cannula or not should be decided after an assessment by the health worker administering the medication,” Dr Sserunjogi says, adding that inserting a cannula is a difficult procedure and must be done by qualified personnel.

In some health facilities, the clinician uses a vein finder that operates with the aid of infra-red light. The finder fires red light rays on a patient's arm and if there are blood vessels, a dark red colour or tending to black will reveal the vein.

Procedure

When a patient is brought to hospital, they are assessed and depending on how severe the illness is, the doctor will try to look for veins on the hand, leg or head. Many times, doctors tightly tie an area above where they are trying to look for the vein.

“Tying the hand or foot usually cuts off blood supply to the area above so the veins become engorged with blood and become more visible and firm enough not to flatten when the doctor pricks them. The health worker should remove the material used to tie the area immediately they find the vein. The longer it stays, the more blood is cut off,” Dr Ekure says.

Since the cannula is not a one-time use, it is usually wrapped with plaster but according to Dr Sserunjogi, the plaster should not go around the arm. It should only be tied half way in order to avoid cutting off blood supply to that area.

He also cautions that a cannula should be removed or changed after three days, and should only be inserted if it is the only way to give the required medication.

Cannulas come in different sizes and the choice of cannula used depends on the age of the patient and how quick the health worker wants to use the fluids for treatment. From the smallest size, their colours also vary; including purple, yellow, blue, pink, green and grey. The first two can be used on neonates and infants and the last three are usually for adults.

Infections

Dr Sserunjogi says to avoid infections, good hygiene when one has a cannula is important. There are times when a vein gets blocked after a cannula is inserted but sometimes the doctor may have no control over that. It is sometimes because the cannula is small or blood might have leaked into it.

He advises health workers to avoid placing the cannula over a joint as it might bend it. When the procedure is not done well, one is likely to develop injuries that can be fatal.

Warning signs of danger

It is crucial to identify and recognise injuries from a cannula so that early interventions are undertaken to minimise tissue damage.

Some of the signs may include coolness or blanching at the cannula insertion point, swelling, tenderness or discomfort, stretched skin, leakage of fluid at the cannula insertion point, inability to obtain blood return, numbness, tingling (pins and needles), blisters, stinging pain, redness, tissue death and ulceration.