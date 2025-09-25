A guide to choosing the perfect laundry detergent

.

Walk into any supermarket and the laundry aisle can feel like a bewildering maze. Brightly coloured bottles and bold packaging from household names such as Omo, Ariel, and Toss compete for your attention alongside a growing list of imported brands. Each one makes ambitious promises of brighter whites, long-lasting fresh scents, and unparalleled toughness on stains. But when your hard-earned shilling is on the line, how do you cut through the marketing noise to choose a detergent that truly works for your family’s clothes, your specific needs, and your budget?

Powder vs. Liquid

The most fundamental choice remains between traditional powder detergents and the increasingly popular liquid varieties. Understanding the core strengths of each is the first step to making the right choice.

Powder detergent

This is the long-standing favourite for a majority of households, and for good reason. Powder detergents are generally the most affordable option per wash, making them a financially savvy choice for large families or those on a tight budget. They are sold in a wide range of sizes, from small, affordable packets perfect for a single individual to large, economical sacks that can service a whole family for weeks. Their granular form makes them easy to measure and use.

But their benefits go beyond cost. Robert Ssentongo, a chemical engineer, explains the technical advantage, saying the fundamental cleaning agents, or surfactants, in both powders and liquids are similar. However, powder detergents often contain added bleaching agents that are activated by sunlight. For the vast majority of people who sun-dry their clothes, this makes powder detergent exceptionally effective for whitening whites and removing stubborn, sun-dried stains. The combination of the bleach and natural UV light is a powerful cleaning duo.

Liquid detergent

Liquid detergents have grown significantly in popularity due to their ease of use. They dissolve quickly and completely in both hot and cold water, which can be an advantage and reduces the risk of white streaks on dark-coloured fabrics. Their biggest strength, however, lies in pre-treatment. “Liquids are superior for direct stain application,” notes Ssentongo. “They are better for tackling specific stains such as cooking oil, grass, or bodily fluids before the main wash. They can also be kinder to some coloured fabrics and delicates as they typically lack the harsh bleaching agents found in powders.”

The concentration secret

One of the most critical yet overlooked aspects of modern detergents is concentration. This is where careful label reading can save you a significant amount of money. You might see a small, one-litre bottle priced similarly to a large three-kilogramme box of powder. Which is the better deal? Ssentongo advises consumers to be savvy: “Do not just look at the upfront price. You must look at the number of washes promised on the label. A 1-litre bottle of concentrated detergent can very often wash as many loads as a 3kg box of a non-concentrated powder. Consumers should always check the ‘washes per bottle’ indication.” The concentrated option is cheaper per wash.

Matching the detergent to your lifestyle

Your household’s unique circumstances should be the final deciding factor.

For large families

If you are washing for a large family and battling the ubiquitous red dust and general dirt from our streets, a standard powder detergent remains the most cost-effective workhorse. Its bleaching power and affordability make it ideal for large volumes of everyday clothing.

For delicate Fabrics

For those who wear a lot of fitted garments, expensive suits, or delicate fabrics such as silk and fine knits, a liquid detergent is the gentler option. It is less likely to leave a residue that can wear down fibres over time and helps maintain the integrity and colour of more sensitive clothing.

For tough stains

For specific, set-in stains, a powder detergent with enzymatic action is your best bet. Enzymes are proteins that break down specific stain molecules.

For the best results, pre-treat the stain by making a thick paste with the powder and a little water. Rub it gently into the fabric and let it sit for 10-15 minutes before throwing the garment into the washing machine.

Expert laundry tips

Do not overuse detergent

It is a common misconception that more soap equals cleaner clothes. In reality, using too much detergent creates excess suds that do not rinse out properly. This leaves a sticky residue on your clothes that actually attracts more dirt, making them get dirty faster.

Protect your colours

Sun-drying is a free, natural, and effective way to kill germs and give clothes that unmistakable fresh smell. However, the same powerful UV rays that help whiten clothes can also cause dark and bright colours to fade prematurely. To preserve your coloured garments, simply turn them inside out before hanging them, or dry them in a shaded, but well-ventilated area.

For babies or sensitive skin