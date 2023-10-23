Abigail Lutaaya needs 12m for multiple joint stiffness surgery

Abigail Lutaaya, a four-year old girl was diagnosed with Arthrogryposis at birth . This is a condition that involves a variety of non-progressive conditions that are characterised by multiple joint contractures (stiffness) and involves muscle weakness found throughout the body at birth, according to Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

Suzane Nabukeera, Lutaaya’s mother says she had a normal pregnancy and the two CT scans she had during antenatal visits did not indicate that there was anything wrong with the baby.

“I had a C-section. The doctors found my baby’s hands folded into a punch, and the legs faced each other,” she says.

The doctors told Nabukeera that the condition might have come about because the baby did not have enough space for movement, which caused the joints to develop that way.

Sadly, even worldwide, there is no probable cause of the condition.

Two weeks after her birth, Lutaaya was put into casts that lasted seven months. She was also given prosthetic shoes to help in correcting the problem. Although she is now at a walking stage, Lutaaya can only walk on her tip toes, since her legs do not balance.

Due to Lutaaya’s special needs, her mother was forced to abandon work in order to give her child full time care. The family’s financial burden was therefore, left to one breadwinner, who is unable to meet the ever increasing expenses.

After examination at Comprehensive Rehabilitation Services in Uganda (CoRSU), doctors recommended a surgery, which would help in correcting the condition.

The surgery, to correct the problem in both hands and legs would cost Shs12m and is slated for November because any delays worsens the condition but her parents cannot afford the money.

"The doctor says that as Lutaaya gets older, the bones also continue to grow and if the surgery is not done as soon as possible, it will become complicated and more expensive but even this amount, we cannot afford. I kindly ask people to support and save my daughter," Nabukeera pleads.