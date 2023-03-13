After unprotected sexual intercourse, when should I test for HIV?

A week ago, I had unprotected sexual intercourse. I am worried I may have been infected with HIV although tests have shown negative results. When should I test to get the correct results? Erasmus

Dear Erasmus,

HIV infection much as there are drugs that can make one live longer with HIV infection, it cannot be cured, requiring that its spread is prevented by, among others, avoiding unprotected sex with people whose HIV status you do not know.

When a person is exposed to HIV, including through unprotected sex which is the commonest way the germ is transmitted, if infection takes place, within two to four weeks, one may then get flu-like symptoms, including fever, swollen lymph glands, sore throat, a rash, muscle or joint pains and headaches (acute retroviral syndrome) which may be the first symptoms of HIV infection.

Unfortunately, a common cold which may cause flu-like symptoms may be confused with an acute “acute retroviral syndrome “or other conditions such as an allergy.

Many people may acquire a common cold from a person who they have been closely associated with before that person has shown any flu-like symptoms since the virus may be transmitted before showing symptoms.

Unfortunately, your question has come a week after a possible exposure to HIV infection and, therefore, you cannot take anti-retroviral drugs (PEP or post exposure prophylaxis) to protect you from acquiring HIV infection if you were really exposed to it. PEP should be started within 72 hours after a possible exposure to HIV, but the sooner the better.

People who get exposed to the HIV virus and get flu-like symptoms should not conclusively think they have an HIV infection without reliable HIV testing then and three or six months later.

HIV testing should always be done when one is in doubt of any illness or HIV status, as routine or when one wants to engage in sexual intercourse. It is always important that one is counselled first before an HIV test or even taking drugs to prevent HIV (PEP) after sexually (or otherwise) being exposed.