Am I having an ectopic pregnancy?

Although I took Postinor to prevent pregnancy, I have not had my periods for two months. Am I pregnant in the tubes? Kezia

Dear Kezia,

Postinor (levonorgestrel) used as an emergency contraceptive pill is a synthetic progesterone which works by stopping or delaying the release of a female egg (ovulation). It may also slow the transport of a fertilised egg in the fallopian tubes, hence risking ectopic pregnancy (if the drug fails to prevent pregnancy).

Though some women who get ectopic pregnancies may not have any symptoms at first except for missing periods, one can find out whether there is an ectopic pregnancy by doing a simple urine test to check for the presence of a pregnancy hormone (HCG). A blood test for the same hormone and an ultrasound scan of the lower abdomen through the abdomen or looking at the inside reproductive organs through the vaginal canal (transvaginal ultrasound scan) can also help.

Later on, an ectopic pregnancy may cause serious lower abdominal pain, bleeding from the uterus and symptoms of the ectopic pregnancy bursting, such as feeling weak among other symptoms.