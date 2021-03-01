Amazing health benefits of eating fatty fish

By Guest Writer More by this Author

Fatty fish may include commonly enjoyed fish such as salmon, tuna, tilapia and mackerel. These are known to contain fatty acids that protect and promote your overall health. Here are some of the benefits of eating fatty fish regularly as reported by various scientific studies.

Good for your heart: A study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition shows that regular consumption of fatty fish lowered triglycerides (a type of fat found in your blood) by 25 to 30 per cent. Studies have also shown that consumption of fatty fish may help in lowering the risk of heart attack and stroke.

High in nutrients: Fatty fish is high in important nutrients such as Vitamin D and protein. In fact, they are one of the few natural food sources of Vitamin D which is mostly derived from sun’s exposure. Not to miss, the Omega-3 fatty acids are essential for your brain and body to function optimally.

Protects your brain: Consumption of fatty fish may protect your brain from age-related diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. Certain studies have shown that people who eat fish regularly have more grey matter in their brain centres that control emotions and memory.

Boosts mood and keeps depression at bay: Omega-3 fatty acids found in fatty fish are known to boost your mood and keep the risk of depression at bay. Some studies have shown that people who eat fatty fish or consume Omega-3 fatty acids regularly may be less likely to get depressed.

Source: ndtv.com