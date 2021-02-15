Are Covid-19 vaccines safe?

By Dr Vincent Karuhanga More by this Author

I recently watched a clip on social media where a woman collapsed after being given the Covid-19 vaccine. Is the vaccine safe? Manzi

Dear Manzi,

Covid-19 is a new disease and we are still learning a number of things including its transmission, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and prevention, among others. Therefore, not surprisingly as of now, the disease has no cure but can be avoided through avoiding crowds, wearing a mask, washing hands and sanitizing. One should also avoid touching their face.

The coming aboard of an effective vaccine can further enhance Covid-19’s preventive measures although it is necessary that the vaccine is given in addition to carrying out the above and other preventive measures. Like any drug, any vaccine can have side effects that may occur, immediately it is given or much later.

The latter side effects can happen with any vaccine as the body forms the required protective antibodies. These include the “Covid arm,” (harmless swelling around the injection site due to the body’s protective reaction) painful, swollen lymph nodes in the same arm where the vaccine was injected, muscle or joint aches, fever or chills and tiredness. Immediate side effects may include pain at the site of the injection and rarely, allergic reactions, which could have caused the woman to collapse.

Most vaccines contain antibiotics to kill contaminant bacteria but even when the antibiotics are carefully removed, remaining traces can still cause reactions. Also, some vaccines are prepared from say eggs so that if one reacts to eggs, then they may get reactions to the vaccine.

The current Covid-19 vaccines have neither eggs nor antibiotics to cause reactions but the vaccines may have a lipid envelope packaged with Polyethylene glycol (PEG) 2000 to which, in rare cases, people may react.

Anybody getting signs such as breathlessness, swelling of the face and throat, rash, low blood pressure and sometimes collapsing soon after vaccination, may have a serious allergic reaction called anaphylaxis, which can be managed by attending medics. Anaphylaxis can lead to death if not managed properly.

So, when the vaccine is finally available, please have it, but do not buy it from hawkers.

