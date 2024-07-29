Are genetics hindering your weight loss efforts?

I recently watched a podcast where one of the hosts revealed she was going to have a gastric balloon procedure (weight loss surgery) done. She explained that after the surgery, she would be able to lose at least 50 kilogrammes of fat. She went on to explain that the surgery was her last resort after all recommended lifestyle changes had proven futile. The podcaster's decision to undergo weight loss surgery highlights the challenges many Ugandans face in their weight loss journeys.

According to the latest national data on Obesity, presented by the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS), there has been a substantial rise in the prevalence of overweight and obesity in Uganda. The 2022 Uganda Demographic and Health Survey (UDHS) report released showed that since 2006, overweight or obesity increased from 17 percent to 27 percent in 26 percent.

Healthy body weight

Not only is it cosmetically pleasing, but a healthy body weight also improves sleep, mood, sex life, leads to a longer life, and improves blood pressure and blood sugar levels, among other benefits. Obesity increases the risk of heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, liver disease, breathing complications, and cancers of the large intestine, breast, womb, oesophagus, kidneys, and pancreas.

To find out if you have a normal body weight, measure your Body Mass Index (BMI), which is a person’s weight in kilogrammes divided by the square of their height in metres. Dr Vincent Karuhanga, a general practitioner, explains that if your BMI is between 18.5 and 24.9, your weight is normal. If an adult has a BMI less than 18.5, it may indicate that they are underweight or have little body fat, which also carries health risks. A BMI of 25.0 to 29 indicates being overweight, while 30.0 or higher means one is obese.

Are genetics to blame?

Obesity or being overweight is caused by several lifestyle habits such as a sedentary lifestyle, where one engages in little to no physical activity, consuming foods high in fat and sugars, poor sleeping habits, and stress. Drugs such as antidepressants and steroids, and diseases such as hypothyroidism and Cushing’s syndrome can also lead to weight gain or obesity. A common but often ignored factor in weight gain is genetics.

Ever wondered why some people can eat anything and still maintain a small frame while others seem to gain weight overnight despite their minimalistic diets? Well, it is genetics.

Human beings have largely the same DNA, but differences in our genes determine unique traits such as hair colour, body shape, and even our ability to lose weight. Genetics can greatly influence an individual’s predisposition to gain or lose weight because, although diet and exercise are key factors in a person's overall weight, genetics determine metabolism, hormone levels, and body composition, all of which can impact weight.

According to myhealthchecked.com, scientists have found a host of genes associated with obesity, metabolism, and fat storage. For example, people with the MC4R gene are eight percent more likely to be overweight and 12 percent more likely to be obese.

Metabolism

Agnes Kuhla, a dietician, says one of the key ways genetics can affect weight management is through metabolism. Metabolism is the process by which the body converts food into energy. Some people have a faster metabolism, which burns calories quickly, while others have a slower metabolism, making it easier to gain weight. The difference in metabolism levels is determined by genetic variations, which slow down metabolism, making it harder to burn calories.

Additionally, genetics can influence hormone levels in the body, affecting weight management. Hormones such as insulin and leptin play crucial roles in regulating appetite and metabolism. Genetic variations can result in imbalances in these hormones, making it easier for some individuals to gain weight and harder for them to lose it.

“Insulin helps control blood sugar levels, while leptin signals the brain to reduce hunger when the body has enough energy stored. Variations in genes that affect these hormones can lead to imbalances, causing some individuals to feel hungrier more often and have a harder time achieving satiety. This increased appetite or inability to feel satisfied after a meal causes one to eat more, making it a challenge to maintain a healthy weight,” Kuhla explains further.

Body composition

Genetics can also influence body composition and how the body stores fat, including fat distribution and muscle mass. Kuhla explains that some people may have a genetic predisposition to store fat in certain areas of the body, such as the abdomen or thighs, impacting their overall weight and body shape. Others may have a genetic advantage in building muscle mass, which can help them burn more calories and maintain a healthy weight. Your genes also make a difference in the type of weight-loss strategies that may work best for you. So, when deciding how to move forward with achieving weight loss, all these factors should be considered.

Solution

While genetic causes of weight gain can present unique challenges, they do not necessarily mean weight loss is impossible. The good news is that even with a genetic predisposition to being overweight, you can significantly lower the risk through healthy lifestyle practices.

If you suspect genetics might be playing a role in your weight management struggles, consult a healthcare professional or registered dietitian. They can guide you through personalised strategies that address both your genetic makeup and lifestyle habits.

“It is important a genetic test is carried out first, to diagnose the genetic abnormalities that may be impacting your weight loss so that the right treatment plan and lifestyle modifications can be recommended to combat obesity,” Doctor Karuhanga recommends.

“Rather than approaching weight loss as though everyone has the same problem, a more individualised strategy is needed, especially if a person has tried conventional weight loss methods and they have failed,” he adds.

Medications and surgery

In some cases, medications might be considered alongside lifestyle changes, but always under the supervision of a doctor.

Weight-loss surgery (bariatric surgery) is typically a last resort for individuals with severe obesity and significant health complications. This surgery involves bypassing or reducing part of the gastrointestinal system to digest or absorb food, leading to reduced appetite and absorption of fewer nutrients. It is a major procedure with potential risks and should only be considered after careful evaluation by a doctor.