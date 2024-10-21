Are periods making my mouth hurt?
During my periods, I experience mouth pain and painful periods. Is there a connection between the two? Anita
Dear Anita,
Pain in the mouth may be caused by various dental issues such as unidentified problems with teeth, gums and sores. When it comes to the onset of periods, the pain could be due to mouth sores, which may appear as a result of hormonal changes during the menstrual cycle and pregnancy. Additionally, gums may become more sensitive to irritation during this time, leading to gum pain, which could be a symptom of gum disease (gingivitis).
Stress or anxiety, which may occur a week or two before periods, is part of what is known as premenstrual syndrome. This not only weakens the immune system, making it difficult to fight off infections and leading to painful mouth sores, but it can also lead to increased production of the female hormone progesterone, which is linked to increased uterine muscle contraction and the likelihood of experiencing painful periods.