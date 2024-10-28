Are pimples a sign of stress?
What you need to know:
- Common signs of stress include headaches, sleep disturbances, and dizziness
I have never had pimples but lately, I started getting them. Is it true I am stressed? Zalwango
Dear Zalwango,
Stress, often referred to as worry or tension, can affect anyone when dealing with challenging situations.
This can trigger physical, mental, or behavioural symptoms. Interestingly, some people may experience stress symptoms without an obvious cause, while others might not even realise they are stressed until someone points it out.
Common signs of stress include headaches, sleep disturbances, and dizziness. While stress may not directly cause acne, it can disrupt hormonal balance and weaken the skin's immune function, leading to blemishes. Reducing stress can help improve acne and overall skin health.