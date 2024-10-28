Hello

Your subscription is almost coming to an end. Don’t miss out on the great content on Nation.Africa

Ready to continue your informative journey with us?

Hello

Your premium access has ended, but the best of Nation.Africa is still within reach. Renew now to unlock exclusive stories and in-depth features.

Reclaim your full access. Click below to renew.

Subscribe for a month to get full access

Are pimples a sign of stress?

By  Dr Vincent Karuhanga

What you need to know:

  • Common signs of stress include headaches, sleep disturbances, and dizziness

I have never had pimples but lately, I started getting them. Is it true I am stressed? Zalwango 


Dear Zalwango,

Stress, often referred to as worry or tension, can affect anyone when dealing with challenging situations. 

Related

This can trigger physical, mental, or behavioural symptoms. Interestingly, some people may experience stress symptoms without an obvious cause, while others might not even realise they are stressed until someone points it out.

Common signs of stress include headaches, sleep disturbances, and dizziness. While stress may not directly cause acne, it can disrupt hormonal balance and weaken the skin's immune function, leading to blemishes. Reducing stress can help improve acne and overall skin health.

In the headlines