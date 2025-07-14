Are Uganda’s counsellors qualified to treat you?

As Uganda’s mental health crisis worsens, thousands seek help from counsellors, but many of those providing support lack formal mental health training. With fewer than 100 psychiatrists across the country, pressure on underqualified professionals is increasing. And without proper licensing and regulation, good intentions could potentially cause more harm than good. According to the World Health Organisation, one in four people will face a mental health condition during their lifetime. However, in Uganda, the situation is especially urgent: the Ministry of Health estimates 14 million Ugandans live with some form of mental illness, yet the country remains critically short of trained professionals to provide treatment.

At the 2025 National Counsellors’ Summit, Dr Hillary Irimaso, President of the Uganda Association of Psychiatrists, raised the alarm: Uganda has only about 80 psychiatrists, most of whom are concentrated in academic institutions, Butabika National Referral Hospital, or attached to the military and police forces. This leaves very few available for full-time clinical care. “When psychiatrists become overwhelmed, the entire system struggles with inefficiency,” Dr Irimaso explained. “It is the counsellors and psychologists who end up taking on the bulk of the workload, but many are not adequately equipped.”

Burden on counsellors

This shortage has forced much of the mental health burden onto counsellors, psychologists, and social workers. While their contribution is essential, many experts worry they are underprepared, especially counsellors. “Counsellors often lack critical skills in mental health diagnosis and treatment,” Dr Irimaso said. “Many come from an HIV counselling background. That model was loosely adapted into mental health counselling, but without enough depth. As a result, we sometimes offer ineffective treatment and pretend to have skills we do not.” Clients often cannot distinguish between psychiatrists, psychologists, and counsellors. This confusion makes it easy for unqualified individuals to operate unchecked, and patients may unknowingly place their trust in people who are not trained to help them.

The confusion

Ronald, a shopkeeper and youth mentor in Kampala, says the lack of professional support has left many young people vulnerable. “I have seen firsthand how mental health struggles affect our youth,” he says. “So many are suffering in silence because they do not know where to turn. They end up talking to anyone with a ‘counsellor’ title, even when the person has no real training.” Judy, a community counsellor in Ntinda, agrees that better regulation is needed but insists that community-level support is vital in the current crisis. “In areas with no psychologists or psychiatrists, people come to us,” she says. “But we cannot keep learning on the job when people’s lives are at stake. We need better training and a proper licensing system.”

What do counsellors do?

Counsellors often serve as the first point of contact in the mental health system. They work in schools, hospitals, non-governmental organisations, and community centres, offering emotional support to people dealing with trauma, grief, gender-based violence, depression, and anxiety. They also help reduce stigma, provide basic mental health education, and make referrals for complex cases. However, the training and qualifications of counsellors in Uganda vary widely. Some complete short-term certificate courses, while others pursue degrees or postgraduate diplomas. But in the absence of a central licensing body for counsellors, the public has no easy way to verify competence. According to a 2024 policy brief by the Uganda Counselling Association, there is no official legal framework mandating licensing for counsellors, unlike other health professionals regulated by the Uganda Allied Health Professionals Council.

The call for regulation

Dr Christine Bhat, a professional counsellor and international educator, stresses that formal regulation is essential. “It is not enough to earn a certificate,” she says. “Counsellors must obtain official licenses. Licensing ensures accountability, ethical practice, and public trust in the services provided.” Government stakeholders have acknowledged the growing mental health gap. In recent remarks, Dr Diana Atwine, permanent secretary at the Ministry of Health, emphasised the urgent need to build capacity among mental health professionals and decentralise services across the country.

She commended initiatives such as Kabale University’s mental wellness centre and highlighted the importance of training more counsellors and integrating mental health care into the broader health system. “We cannot ignore the rising burden of mental illness. As we integrate mental health into our broader healthcare agenda, the role of professional counselling must be clearly defined and regulated,” she said. However, while the Ministry has shown increasing interest in improving mental health services, there is no public confirmation that formal accreditation of counsellors and psychologists is currently being pursued as a top policy priority. Continued below.



