Ask Doctor: How safe is this operation?

I have been diagnosed with ejaculatory duct obstruction and booked for operation soon! Jay

Dear Jay

The ejaculatory duct is that tube which delivers sperm filled fluid from the two testes and two seminal vesicles to the urethra. If this is blocked there will be no sperms in semen (Azoospermia) hence risking infertility. The obstruction may also lead to pain during or after sex apart from blood in semen.

A specialist doctor may perform a surgical operation to remove the blockage and free movement of sperm filled semen to not only restore fertility but to also remove the other symptoms which were resulting from having blocked ejaculatory ducts.

Your kind of question indicates that you are either scared of the operation or you still require more counselling before the operation is performed.