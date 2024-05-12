Ask the Doctor: Can adults be vaccinated against cervical cancer?

Is it true cancer of the cervix can be prevented by vaccination of children? Why is the vaccine not given to adults since they are the ones who suffer from cervical cancer? Peter

Human papilloma virus, (HPV) is a virus whose human infection may lead to changes in infected cells risking cancers (cervix, vulva or outer female genitals, vagina, penis, anus, mouth, or throat). Also, depending on the affected areas, the virus may lead to swellings called warts (genital, skin, palms or soles).

Of around 170 known types of HPV, more than 40 types may be spread through sexual contact ending up in cancer or warts although about 90 per cent of HPV infections cause no symptoms and may disappear on their own in about two years.

HPV 16 and18 cause 70 per cent of cervical cancer, which in Uganda is one of the most common cancers in women while HPV 6 and11 cause 90 per cent of genital warts. Since many women with this fatal cancer of the cervix report to medical facilities too late to get effective treatment, it is important to prevent the condition.

Prevention can target the risk factors of sexually transmitted HPV infections which include early age of first sexual intercourse, multiple sexual partners, smoking, and poor immune function.

In addition, a vaccine which helps prevent most cervical cancers can be given. To be effective, the vaccine should be given before a girl or woman is exposed to the virus through sex, the reason girls aged nine and 14 are targeted for vaccination in Uganda.

Adults that may not have had sex yet or those whose human papillomavirus DNA testing through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test are negative can be immunised after consultations with one’s doctor.

In theory, vaccinating boys against the types of HPV associated with cervical cancer might also help protect girls from the virus by possibly decreasing transmission.

In Uganda, a vaccine targeting HPV 16 and 18 is given and apart from preventing cervical cancer, it may also prevent HPV-linked mouth, throat, penis, vulva, and anus cancers.

Why does my period smell bad?

Nowadays, my periods stinks a lot. I have to keep going to the toilet to change pads and wash to ease the smell. What could be the problem? Anita

Dear Anita,

Although each woman’s period may smell different, most times period blood may smell metallic due to the presence in blood of the metal iron. That said, the smell of blood may be altered by the presence of small organisms mixed with the blood and other tissues that make up period blood. If the small organisms increase in number or type, they may alter the smell of the period, which sometimes may become foul.

Also, a change in smell may result from a tampon left in the birth canal longer than it is supposed to, which may occur when one sleeps for longer periods with a tampon inserted.

A woman with normal period flow should change her tampon every four to six hours (never more than eight hours) to avoid the period smell and worse still, the risk of dangerous toxic shock syndrome caused by bacteria and may sometimes be preceded by foul period blood smell.

No matter how light the period may be, even when one is using pads, a woman should change them as often as advised to prevent bacteria from building up in the pads, which may result in a bad odour.