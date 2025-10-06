Ask the doctor: Can I use urine to clean a baby’s ears?

I know breastfed babies sometimes get milk in their ears, which can be wiped. Can the same be done for the eyes if milk or discharge appears? Is it safe to use urine for cleaning them, as some believe? Abooki Kuhurra

Dear Abooki,

Eyes are organs that help us see, while ears enable us to hear. Both are delicate and require proper care when they are unwell, which should only be done after a proper diagnosis of the underlying issue. It is a common belief that breastfeeding may lead to milk accumulating in the ears of infants, resulting in a condition where they require stopping breastfeeding to address the problem.

However, what is often perceived as milk is actually pus due to an ear infection, which can often follow a nasal or chest infection or be triggered by allergies.

Interestingly, children who are not breastfed tend to be more affected by these infections than those who are, suggesting that breastfeeding may help prevent ear infections along with other illnesses.

Treatment for such infections usually requires antibiotics prescribed by a doctor, as well as addressing any underlying causes, such as respiratory tract infections. Historically, urine was used for cleaning due to its high ammonia content, which acted as a cleaning and bleaching agent.

However, it has now been replaced by more effective and safer soaps used with water. While urine was once believed to have health benefits, there is no scientific evidence to support this, and using it can pose significant risks to the delicate health of the eyes and ears, making it advisable to avoid it altogether.

Since urine is a waste product, applying it to the eyes or ears could introduce toxins and germs, which may ultimately harm these sensitive areas.

Ugandans must prioritise annual eye and ear examinations rather than waiting until problems arise, as this can help prevent risks of blindness or deafness.