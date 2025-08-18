Ask the doctor: Does milk cause ulcer pain?

I have a concern about stomach pain that occurs when I consume milk. Do I have ulcers? Wilson

Dear Wilson,

Peptic ulcer disease refers to painful sores that develop in the lining of the stomach or the first part of the small intestine (the duodenum), areas that are usually exposed to stomach acid. Most ulcers in these regions are associated with a bacterium called Helicobacter pylori.

While you may think you have peptic ulcers, you may be experiencing another medical condition, such as lactose intolerance. This condition makes it difficult for the body to break down lactose, a sugar found in milk and other dairy products.

Symptoms of lactose intolerance include abdominal pain, bloating, and diarrhoea after consuming milk or related products.

Treatment usually involves reducing or avoiding dairy foods, including milk, cheese, yoghurt, and ice cream. It is also possible to have both peptic ulcers and another condition simultaneously.

In this case, treatment may involve medications as well as lifestyle changes such as quitting smoking, reducing alcohol consumption, avoiding unprescribed painkillers, and eradicating Helicobacter pylori.

In Uganda, milk is sometimes recommended for people with peptic ulcers because it can provide temporary relief by coating the stomach lining and diluting stomach acid.

However, in some individuals, milk can stimulate the stomach to produce more acid and digestive juices, which may worsen ulcer pain.