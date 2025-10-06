Ask the doctor: Essential oral health advice for expectant mothers

Pregnancy is a time of joy and change, but it is also a critical period to prioritise oral health. Pregnancy hormones, particularly estrogen and progesterone, can make gums more sensitive to plaque, leading to gingivitis, a condition marked by red, swollen, or bleeding gums.

If untreated, gingivitis may progress to periodontitis, a more severe gum disease linked to complications such as preterm birth or low birth weight. Poor oral health can also allow bacteria to enter the bloodstream, potentially affecting the baby’s development. Keeping your mouth healthy protects both you and your little one.

Common concerns

During pregnancy, up to 75 percent of women experience gum inflammation due to hormonal changes. Gingivitis can progress to periodontitis, which may eventually cause mobile teeth or even tooth loss. Tooth decay is also a concern, as morning sickness, sugary cravings, and dry mouth can increase the risk of cavities.

After vomiting, it is important to rinse the mouth with water to neutralise acids and avoid brushing immediately to protect enamel. Some women may develop pregnancy tumours, also known as pregnancy epulis. These are harmless, non-cancerous gum growths that usually resolve after delivery, but a dentist should be consulted if they cause discomfort.

Tips

Brushing twice daily with a medium-bristle toothbrush and fluoride toothpaste ensures all tooth surfaces are cleaned gently. Warm saline rinses can help maintain gum health and reduce inflammation, serving as a safer alternative to commercial mouthwashes.

Flossing every day removes plaque and food particles between teeth, reducing the risk of gum disease. A balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and dairy supports strong teeth, while limiting sugary snacks and drinks helps prevent cavities.

Staying hydrated is also important, as water helps combat dry mouth, which can increase cavity risk. Routine dental check-ups are safe during pregnancy, ideally in the second trimester, and it is essential to inform your dentist about your pregnancy and any medications you are taking.

Is dental treatment safe?

Most dental procedures, including cleanings and fillings, are safe during pregnancy. The second trimester is generally the best time for non-emergency treatments.

X-rays with proper shielding are usually safe, but any concerns should be discussed with your dentist.

Local anaesthetics are typically safe as well, though confirmation with a healthcare provider is recommended. Good oral health during pregnancy is simple: brush, floss, eat well, and see your dentist regularly.