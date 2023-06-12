Ask the Doctor: How can I cure candida permanently?

Dear Amoit, A spoilt milk-like, itchy vaginal discharge is likely due to candida infection (Vulvovaginal candidiasis). Vulvovaginal candidiasis is a common condition and many women may have had at least an episode or more, especially depending on the presence of promoting factors. If this infection is recurrent, then there should be proper evaluation of the factors that promote it so that along with treatment, these factors are addressed. It is likely that you self-diagnose and self-prescribe drugs, leading to the infection not being properly addressed, a usual cause of germ resistance to prescribed drugs. People who self-diagnose may miss other causes or concurrent infections making the infection difficult to treat and, therefore, chronic or recurrent. Apart from now having treatment-resistant candida, you may be taking antibiotics often, leading to recurrent candida infections. Other factors that may lead to the recurrent infection may include use of saliva in the vaginal canal, contraceptive use, compromised immune system and diabetes, which should also be addressed. Usually, when the infection takes long to heal or recurs, the germs can be grown and then subjected to various drugs (culture and sensitivity) with the one killing the germs most being employed to treat the condition. Stress due to poor diet, lack of sleep, other illness, pregnancy, use of steroids including prednisone also have to be looked at as some of the promoters of recurrent candida infections.

Can a woman get pregnant during her period?

I recently had sexual intercourse with my girlfriend during her period. However, she now claims to be pregnant. Is this possible? Bolingo

Dear Bolingo,

For many reasons, including the fear to get pregnant, a woman may lie about being in their period to deny a man sex but if they engage in sexual intercourse, they may get pregnant. So, during menstruation, a woman can get pregnant, especially if she experiences a short period cycle or stays longer in her period.

A woman is expected to start her next period after 21 to 35 days and this usually lasts two to seven days.

Since a woman ovulates 14 days to her next period, spending seven days menstruating means she is likely to ovulate on the day of her last period. Given that sperm can stay alive for two to five days in the fallopian tubes, a woman can get pregnant during her period.

Sometimes, a woman may have irregular periods, making it hard to differentiate between their normal and abnormal period. In this case, if they engage in sexual intercourse during their abnormal period, they will get pregnant. Also, during ovulation, women may have a day or two of light periods. Sexual intercourse during this time may, therefore, result in pregnancy.

A DNA paternity test is nearly 100 percent accurate in determining who the father of the child is. In Uganda, this test can be done when the child is born but not at nine weeks of pregnancy (using the pregnant mother’s blood) as is done in other countries. This may help determine whether you are the father of the child or

