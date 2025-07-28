Ask the doctor: How do I control dental phobia?

For many people, visiting the dentist is just a routine appointment. But for others, it can bring intense fear, anxiety, or even panic, a condition known as dental phobia.

Dental phobia is a severe fear of dental treatment. It goes beyond ordinary nervousness and is often triggered by past traumatic experiences, fear of pain or needles, the sound and smell of dental equipment, a sense of helplessness in the chair, embarrassment about one’s teeth, or even negative stories from others.

People with dental phobia often avoid scheduling or attending appointments. Some experience sleepless nights beforehand, feel physically sick at the thought of a visit, or panic once in the chair.

Others may cry, shake or even faint. Unfortunately, avoiding dental care due to fear can lead to serious oral health problems, including tooth decay, gum disease, tooth loss, bad breath, and poor oral hygiene. Over time, this neglect can result in more complex, painful, and costly treatments. It can also worsen other health conditions such as diabetes and heart disease. The good news is that dental anxiety can be managed.

One of the most effective steps is to communicate openly with your dentist about your fears. Bringing a trusted friend or family member to the appointment can also offer comfort. Booking a morning visit can reduce anxiety by limiting time spent anticipating the appointment.

Other helpful strategies include practising deep breathing or relaxation techniques, starting with a simple check-up or cleaning, using music or podcasts as a distraction, and rewarding yourself afterwards for the effort.

Dentists also play a key role in reducing anxiety. They can support patients by explaining procedures clearly, using gentle techniques such as numbing gel before injections, keeping appointments short, offering distractions, and in severe cases, providing sedation options.

Dental phobia is real, but so is the compassion, skill, and patience of today’s dental professionals. With the right support and approach, even the most anxious patients can overcome their fears and enjoy a healthier, more confident smile.